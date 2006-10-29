Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 Niagara County events

Following is Niagara Sunday's weekly listing of upcoming public events held around Niagara County.

Today

MUSEUM HOURS: 2 to 4 p.m., Sanborn Historical Society Museum, 2822 Niagara St.

HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST: Elks Children's Halloween Character Breakfast, with games, prizes, crafts, costume contest and fun, 10 a.m. to noon, Elks Lodge 346, 1805 Factory Outlet Blvd., Town of Niagara. Adults, $5; children under 12, $3. Tickets are available at the door.

DINNER: All-you-can-eat pasta dinner, noon to 5 p.m., Masonic Temple, One Cottage St., Lockport. Served by Niagara-Orleans District, Order of the Eastern Star. Cost, $5.

CHILLS AND THRILLS: An adventure into the world of legends, mysteries, tales and darkness, with a brief tour of 30 Mile Point Lighthouse, followed by an owl prowl and fireside conversations of Lake Ontario shipwrecks and ghost stories, 6 to 9 p.m., Golden Hill State Park, Somerset. Call 745-7848 to register.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, 2 to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8210 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Use the back entrance.

MUSEUM HOURS: 2 to 4 p.m., Das Haus, museum of the Historical Society of North German Settlements in Western New York, 2549 Niagara Road, Bergholz.

HAUNTED HAYRIDE: And Pumpkin Fiesta; fiesta, noon to 5 p.m.; hayride, 7 to 9 p.m., Becker Farms, 3760 Quaker Road, Gasport.

BIKES, BLUES & TATTOOS: Western New York's Largest Tattoo and Piercing Convention, noon to 6 p.m., The Summit, 6929 Williams Road, Wheatfield. Admission, $5. Children 12 and under, free.

WINE AND CHEESE RECEPTION: "The Sky's the Limit Wine & Cheese Reception in Your Honor," to honor business and community leaders in helping to make the Miss Niagara County Scholarship Program a success, 3 to 5 p.m., Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Monday

SUPPORT GROUP: Hospice and Palliative Care Group, 5 to 6 p.m., 2186 Liberty Drive, Wheatfield. Call the Circle of Hope at 439-4417 to register.

DIABETES ASSOCIATION MEETING:Niagara County Unit of the American Diabetes Association will host an educational program at 6:30 p.m., St. Leo Catholic Church Hall, 2748 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Glenda Reardon, a registered dietitian from the Niagara County Office of the Aging, will talk about the new Diabetes Exchange List. The church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 283-9034 or 283-3717.

TODDLER TIME: Halloween party, 10:30 a.m., Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St.

ADULT FITNESS: Walking, 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays, City of Niagara Falls Department of Recreation, LaSalle Facility, 9501 Colvin Blvd. Free.

MUSEUM HOURS: Castellani Art Museum at the Falls, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Conference Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls St. Continues through Friday.

TODDLER TIME: For ages birth to 3 years, 10:30 a.m., Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St.

COMPUTER TUTORING: Oneon- one computer classes with Technical Services Librarian Sarah J. Watson, 3 to 3:45 p.m. and 4 to 4:45 p.m., Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St. Those attending are asked to bring a floppy disk, notepaper and a pen. Registration is limited. Call 754-4720 to sign up.

COLORING CONTEST: Smokin' Joe's will sponsor a Halloween coloring contest for children up to age 12. Entry forms may be picked up and submitted at Smokin' Joe's Grocery Store, Route 31, Sanborn. Deadline for entries is noon today.

ART SHOW: The mixed-media works of 12 Niagara County Community College faculty members, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Free. Continues through Friday.

FITNESS PROGRAM: Independent Health Association's low-impact SilverSneakers fitness class, which focuses on improving muscular strength and much more for senior citizens, 10 to 11 a.m., Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road. Also offered Wednesdays and Fridays. Senior citizens subscribing to Independent Health's Medicare Advantage plan can receive a free fitness.

MUSEUM HOURS: North Tonawanda History Museum, 314 Oliver St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. The museum is also open by appointment. Call 213-0554 or 692-2681 for more information.

ADULT FITNESS: Low-impact aerobics, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, City of Niagara Falls Department of Recreation, La- Salle Facility, 9501 Colvin Blvd. Free.

CLASS: Hatha Yoga, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Cost $3 members and $5 nonmembers. Fee payable at class. Also meets on Wednesday afternoons.

EXERCISE: PACE (People With Arthritis Can Exercise), a program of gentle exercise that combines recreation and socialization, 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday, DeGraff Community Center of Kaleida Health, 139 Division St., North Tonawanda. Cost is $25 for a 10-week course. Call 690-2271 to register.

EXERCISE: Fit After 50, 8:40 to 9:15 a.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road. Gentle stretching. All are welcome.

YOUTH PROGRAM: Opportunity for young people to learn about prevention of drug and alcohol abuse and about recovery and dependency, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

FREE CLINIC: Sexually Transmitted Disease Clinic, noon to 3:30 p.m., Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls. Confidential and anonymous. No appointment needed. Use the Elmwood Street entrance. Continues Thursday.

SUPPORT GROUP: North Tonawanda depression support group meets at 6 p.m. every Monday, firstfloor conference room, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Also on Thursdays.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, 7 to 9 p.m., St. Teresa's School basement, McKoon and College avenues, Niagara Falls.

RECREATION PROGRAM: For developmentally disabled children 3 to 10 years old, 2 to 6 p.m., Niagara United Cerebral Palsy, 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara. Continues Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

DUCK BLIND DRAWINGS: For hunting interested in the sport in Fort Niagara, Joseph Davis, Wilson Tuscarora and Golden Hill state parks, 6 to 7 p.m., Fort Niagara State Park Maintenance Building, Youngstown. Continues Thursday. Call 745-7273 with any questions.

Tuesday

CHORUS REHEARSAL: The Retired Men's Chorus meets at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday, Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: Preschool Halloween party, 10:30 a.m., Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St.

CHORUS REHEARSAL: The Lockport Chorale rehearses at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights, Lockport United Church of Christ, 98 East Ave. New members are welcomed.

OPEN ENROLLMENT: Area residents may now enroll in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and Family Health Plus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hamilton B. Mizer Primary Care Center, 501 10th St., Niagara Falls. Enrollees should bring identification showing their date of birth, a current utility bill or other address verification and wage information. For more information, call 285-1563.

SUPPORT GROUP: GriefShare Support Group, for adults coping with the pain of the sudden, traumatic death of a loved one, 6 p.m., S-6 Meeting Room, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St.

PRESCHOOL STORY HOUR: For ages 3 to 5 years, 10:30 a.m., Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St.

AL-ANON:Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem, 12:30 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon 12 Steppers, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda; 7 p.m., Seven Clan Al-Anon, Tuscarora Health Center, Mount Hope Road, Tuscarora Reservation; St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 516 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls; and Adult Children of Alcoholics, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 Saxton St., Lockport.

NAR-ANON:Helping families cope with substance abuse by someone they love, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Clearview Outpatient Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

SUPPORT GROUP: Weekly meeting, sponsored by the Niagara County AIDS Case Management Program and AIDS Task Force, for people with HIV/AIDS, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Niagara Falls. Strictly confidential. Call 297-4004 for information.

BRIDGE: Wheatfield Senior Citizens, 12:45 p.m., 2790 Church Road. Learn to play bridge from 10 a.m. to noon.

CLASS: Self-defense classes for adults and children over 5 offered by a second-degree black-belt instructor using tae kwon do techniques, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Cost is $35 per month for members and $45 for nonmembers. Registration information at 692-5580.

CLASS: Aerobics for the physically challenged, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Cost $2, payable at the door. Open to all ages and abilities.

SUPPORT GROUP: Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., St. Leo Catholic Church, Military Road, Niagara Falls.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: With carnival games, the "Bounce N Around" and refreshments, 6 to 8 p.m., Lewiston Red Brick School Gym, North Fourth and Onondaga streets. Free.

HALLOWEEN STATION: North End Neighborhood Watch and Block Club's Second Annual Halloween Station, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 99 Allen St., Lockport. Children's Costume Contest, 6 p.m.

STORY HOUR: Preschool story hour, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Youngstown Library, 240 Lockport St.

Wednesday

INFORMATIONAL MEETING: Weight Loss Surgery. Topics include risks and benefits, eligibility and postsurgical follow-up, 6 to 8 p.m., Mary C. Dyster Community Education Room, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. Call 278-0873 to register.

PAINTING CLASS: Geraniums on place mats, flags or canvas boards, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lewiston Red Brick School, North Fourth and Onondaga streets. First class, $25; if this is not your first such class, $15. All supplies are included. Call 754-1990 to register.

FALL EXHIBIT: "Daily Life in the Victorian Era," 1 to 4 p.m., Col. William Bond/Jesse Hawley House, Niagara County Historical Society, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Continues Saturday.

STORY HOUR: Preschool story hour, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Ransomville Library, 3733 Ransomville Road.

MEETING: La Leche League of Niagara Falls, an organization of support, education and encouragement for breast-feeding women, 6:30 p.m., Mary C. Dyster Women's Pavilion, 621 10th St. For information, call 622-1195.

MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda. Open daily through Sunday.

CHESS CLUB: Niagara County Chess Club, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., G-244, Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Cost, $1.

FREE DANCE CLASS: Dance instructor Joan Harris teaches participants popular line dances, including the electric slide, the Jersey strut, Louisiana strut, steppin', My Way and the Jackie Gleason, 5 to 7 p.m., Doris Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls. Call 285-5374 to register.

MUSEUM HOURS: Lewiston Museum, 1 to 4 p.m., 469 Plain St. Admission is by goodwill donation. Continues through Sunday.

MEETING:YWCA of the Tonawandas Friendship Club, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Projects have included making quilts, pillows and lap robes and offer the sharing of creative ideas. Call 692-5580.

AL-ANON:Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol abuse, 10:30 a.m., Ray of Hope Al-Anon: St. Leo Catholic Church, front door, 2748 Military Road, Town of Niagara; 8 and 9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 65 Main St., North Tonawanda.

WEIGHT LOSS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, support group dedicated to weight loss and maintenance, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sutherland Lodge, 1400 Ruie Road, North Tonawanda.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 12:30 p.m., Clearview Treatment Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

CRAFTS: 12:30 p.m. Wheatfield Senior Citizens, 2790 Church Road. Ceramics and woodworking offered at 9 a.m.

MEETING:Panic Anxiety Depression Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Mental Health Association, 36 Pine St., Lockport.

SUPPORT GROUP: Breast cancer support, 7 p.m. DeGraff Community Center, 139 Division St., North Tonawanda.

CLASS: "How-tos of Tai Chi," 12:30 to 1 p.m., YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Class meets monthly with fees of $12 for members and $22 for nonmembers.

MEETING:The Coalition of Agencies in Service to the Elderly, to provide educational forums across the county that serve as vehicles for networking, 9 a.m., The Summit, 6929 Williams Road, Wheatfield.

SUPPORT GROUP: Onward, healing and compassion for people who are divorced or separated, 7 p.m., St. John the Baptist School, 160 Chestnut St., Lockport. Sponsored by Eastern Niagara County Catholic parishes. Free and open to all.

BUSINESS EXCHANGE: Niagara Area Business Exchange is a group of business professionals who meet to exchange business leads, 8 a.m. every Wednesday, Holiday Inn, 515 S. Transit Road, Lockport. For information, call 433-1984.

CELEBRITY BARTENDING: Event to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 5 to 10 p.m., The Brickyard, 432 Center St., Lewiston. Includes local celebrity bartenders, basket auction, 5 0/5 0 cash driving and a live disc jockey. Donation, which includes a buffet and door prizes, $5.

EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Thomas Angelo, professor of higher education and director of the Teaching Development Centre at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, will give an interactive talk, "Doing Assessment as if Learning Matters Most: Seven Transformative Guidelines from Research and Best Practice," 12:30 p.m., St. Vincent's Hall, Room 405, Niagara University, Lewiston. For more information, contact Jennifer Herman, NU director of the Office of Instructional Support, at 286-8186. Angelo is an internationally recognized authority on assessment, classroom research, the scholarship of teaching and learning, and college teaching.

FREE LEGAL ADVICE: Legal Advocacy Service, sponsored by Mental Health Association in Niagara County, offers free legal advice to qualified clients, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 36 Pine St., Lockport. For information and appointments, call Betty 433-3780.

Thursday

RAKE IN THE MONEY: A threepart free series geared for small-business owners just starting out, as well as for those who want to grow their business, offered by the Small Business Development Center at Niagara County Community College, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., 50 Main St., Lockport. Today's workshop is called "Financing Sources and Business Plan Development." Call 434-3815 to register or go to www.niagarasbdc.org.

MEETINGS:Profnet: Business to Business in Western New York will share business referrals at its breakfast meetings, 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. every Thursday, Jetport Restaurant, 7100 Porter Road, Town of Niagara. More information about the organization is on its Web site, www.profnet.org.

DUCK BLIND DRAWINGS: For hunting interested in the sport in Fort Niagara, Joseph Davis, Wilson Tuscarora and Golden Hill state parks, 6 to 7 p.m., Fort Niagara State Park Maintenance Building, Youngstown. Call 745-7273 with any questions.

SUPPORT GROUP: Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., ACNC Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

OPEN ENROLLMENT: Area residents may now enroll in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and Family Health Plus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Outreach for Wellness in Niagara, 1901 Main St., Niagara Falls. Enrollees should bring identification showing their date of birth, a current utility bill or other address verification and wage information. For more information, call 285-1563.

MEETING:Rotary Club of Niagara County Central breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. every Thursday, Olympia Restaurant, 3312 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield. Prospective members are welcome.

A.M. LOCKPORT TOASTMASTERS: 7 to 8:30 a.m., Friendly's Restaurant, 2 W. Main St., Lockport. Guests and visitors welcome.

MEETING:Above and Beyond Toastmasters of Toastmasters International, 6 p.m., JT Wheatfield's Restaurant, 6935 Ward Road, Wheatfield. Open to both novice and experienced speakers for public speaking and leadership training.

SUPPORT GROUP: Grief support will be offered at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month, Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUP: Lockport New Beginnings, for people recovering from alcohol or drug dependency, 7 p.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

AL-ANON:Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem; 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport; Big Book Study, Clearview Treatment Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

SUPPORT GROUP: Widows invited to share their strength and hopes for the future, 1 to 2 p.m., YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. To sign up, call 692-5580.

SUPPORT GROUP: North Tonawanda depression support group meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday, firstfloor conference room, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Also on Mondays.

Friday

PERFORMANCE:"Dead Man Walking," 8 p.m., Leary Theatre, Niagara University, Route 104, Lewiston. Continues at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Call 286-8622 for tickets or go to www.ticketmaster.com.

PUBLIC DISCUSSION: Judy Naylor and Jason Torreana will share "Slides and Personal Experiences of South Africa" with the Dale Association Humanities Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lockport Senior Centre, 33 Ontario St. Members, $3; nonmembers, $5.

PERFORMANCE:The Churchills and The Juliet Dagger as part of Niagara University's Live Music Series, 8 to 11 p.m., "Under the Taps Club," Lower Level, Gallagher Center, Niagara University, Route 104, Lewiston. Admission, which includes pizza and wings, $5.

FIRST FRIDAY: Art reception for the opening of "Mary Kobler: Memory Paintings," with live music by Caribbean Extravaganza, cash bar and refreshments for sale, 5 to 8 p.m., Castellani Art Museum, Niagara University, Lewiston.

AL-ANON:Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem; 7:30 p.m., Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls.

CARDS AND CRAFTS: 9 a.m., Wheatfield Senior Citizens Center, 2790 Church Road.

SUPPORT GROUP: Alcoholics Anonymous, First Step Group, 8 to 9 p.m., Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center auditorium, 621 10th St.

PHILOSOPHY SCHOOL CAFE: Join a group getting together to discuss philosophy, 7 p.m., Les Deux Magots Cafe, 402 Center St., Lewiston.

SENIOR CITIZENS CLASS: Computer classes for senior citizens, an entry-level computer course where senior citizens can learn about the Internet, sign up for an e-mail address and learn many of the Microsoft computer programs, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Niagara Falls Housing Authority's ATTAIN Lab, Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St. Call 285-5374 to schedule a time.

Saturday

SCENIC GORGE HIKE: Gorge at Low Water Hike. Enjoy the Niagara Gorge after the volume of water in the Niagara River is reduced by 25 percent. Bring a lunch. Hike goes past the whirlpool and up to the former Great Gorge Route stopover. Participants must be 8 years old and up. Call 745-7848 to register.

GUEST SPEAKER: Bruce Austin, chairman and professor of communications at the Rochester Institute of Technology will give a lecture, "The Arts and Crafts Movement in New York State," at 2 p.m. in the Kenan Center Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Free; advance registrations are being accepted by calling 433-2617.

ART EXPRESS: Family fun with hands-on art activities, 2 to 4 p.m., every Saturday, Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, Lewiston. Cost, $3 for nonmembers and $2 for members. This week, "Freedom River," by Doreen Pappaport.Bring in family snapshots to include in a mixedmedia collage.

DANCE CLASS: Butterfly Dance Company for all children with developmental disabilities, 2:30 p.m., Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence community room, 5285 Military Road, Lewiston. For information and registration, send an e-mail to ucandance1@aol.com.

CHESSNUTS:Kids and their families are welcome to learn to play chess or come to compete at a meeting of the ChessNUTS, 1 p.m., Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St., Lewiston. Call 754-4720 to join or visit www.LewistonPublicLibrary.org for more information.

APPEARANCE:Garry Krinsky will demonstrate scientific principles in a program called "Toying With Science," 7 p.m., Kenan Center Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Adults, $10; senior citizens and members, $9; children, $7. Call 433-2617 for tickets.

MUSEUM HOURS: 2 to 4 p.m., Ransomville Historical Museum, Old Post Office on Ransomville Library grounds, 3733 Ransomville Road, or for special tours by calling 791-4494.

EVENT:"Just Say No" program for students in third, fourth and fifth grades is offered from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month, Lockport Family YMCA, 21 East Ave. Registration begins at 6:15 and is limited to the first 150 children. Admission is $1, and participants should bring their own swimsuit and towel. Sponsored by the Barge Canal Optimists.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, noon to 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 639 Main St., Niagara Falls. Use side door.

CHOWDER & BAKE SALE: 10:45 a.m., St. Johnsburg Fire Hall, 7165 Ward Road, Wheatfield.

MEETING:Niagara Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, with Douglas DeCroix speaking on "For King and Colony: New York Loyalists in the American Revolution," noon luncheon, Ray's Tavern, 1694 Lake Road, Youngstown.

Next Sunday

BIRD MEETING: International Canary and Finch Society, 2 to 4:30 p.m., at a location in Niagara Falls. Call 282-2944 for meeting location.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, 2 to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8210 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Use the back entrance.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCING: Learn the dance steps for English country dancing, 1 p.m., Lewiston Opera Hall, 732 Center St. Open to ages 12 and up. Fee, $12. Call the Lewiston Council on the Arts to register, 754-0166.

PASTA DINNER: All You Can Eat Pasta Dinner and Basket Auction held by Boy Scout/Adventure Troop 821, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ransomville Fire Hall, Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville. Adults, $6; children 5 to 12, $4; under 5, free. Auction drawings, 3 p.m.

Registrations

RESERVATIONS NEEDED FOR FALL TRIP: The Niagara County Historical Society is planning a fall trip to Dundurn Castle, Whitehern House and Stoney Creek House in Ontario, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 18, leaving from the Niagara County Historical Society's History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Members, $70; nonmembers, $75. Call Doug Farley at 434-7433 for more information and to register.