A Mass of Christian Burial for J. Robert Grine of Kenmore, a retired Army officer and Buffalo teacher, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

He died Thursday in Schofield Residence, Town of Tonawanda, after a battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 70.

Born in Buffalo, the son of a teacher and a principal, he was a 1953 graduate of Canisius High School and a 1957 graduate of Canisius College. He earned a master's degree in educational administration from Buffalo State College.

Mr. Grine served in the Army, on active duty and in the Reserve, for 22 years, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He taught from 1964 until his retirement in 1991 at Schools 54, 86 and 63.

He was a member of the Buffalo Canoe Club, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He was a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow, the honorary Scouting fraternity. He enjoyed stock car racing and was an avid lightning sailor.

His wife of 41 years, Mary F. Conroy Grine, also a Buffalo teacher, died Aug. 6.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Eileen, and three sons, Peter C., Michael R. and Andrew F.

