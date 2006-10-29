Coming this week

County-related stories you'll see in The News this week include:

Monday: United Way agencies in the midst of fundraising. Niagara & Region

Tuesday: Local governments in Lewiston get together. Niagara & Region

Wednesday: New exercise program unites Niagara Falls area students and senior citizens. Niagara & Region

Thursday: North Tonawanda Council meeting recap. Niagara & Region Editor's note: Niagara County real estate listings now can be found Mondays in the Business section.

To arrange for home delivery of the Niagara County edition, call (800) 777-8640.

Information or questions regarding news stories can be left at 283-2707; emailed to niagaranews@buffnews.com; faxed to 283-1691; or mailed to 8353 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304.