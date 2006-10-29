Chevy Chase finally gets his meaty role

"Saturday Night Live" is a brand, not a TV show. It hasn't been that for years.

For a show, though, that's been a kiddie-pandering zombie version of its former self for at least 15 years (and not exactly in the pink for the 15 years before that), it's "brand" is exerting mind-boggling influence.

We now have two shows about "Saturday Night Live": "Studio 60: Live on Sunset Strip" which truly came into its own Monday with its finest show thus far (the one in which D.L. Hughley got a black writer hired and Eli Wallach played an ancient refugee from TV's blacklist era) and the new Tina Fey/Alec Baldwin sitcom "30 Rock," which is a reasonably amusing way to pump formaldehyde into the corpse of the TV sitcom but a corpse is still a corpse, any way you look at it.

If you look at "SNL," though, it's the same semi-relevant zombie it's been for 15 years. The difference is that in 2006, the show has nothing vaguely resembling the breakout stars that America's Entertainment Industrial Complex has depended on for 30 years. (The last one was Tina Fey, whose big "breakout" act was to create and star in a prime-time sitcom. That's not "breaking out," that's more like "breaking in," the network programming equivalent of burglary.)

Which brings up the first of "Saturday Night Live's" breakout stars and, in many respects, the most fascinating -- Chevy Chase.

There is, trust me, a very good reason for bringing up the has-been's has-been at this particular moment. To wit: He's about to hit prime time in one of the finest bits of resurrection casting since Marlon Brando set the all-time record as Vito Corleone in "The Godfather."

It is, granted, not in a revolutionary Oscar-sweeping movie. In fact, it's merely a transient "ripped from the headlines" episode of that great NBC franchise "Law & Order," airing at 10 p.m. Friday. But sublime canniness is still sublime canniness (just as a corpse is still a corpse).

Chase plays a big star who is busted and starts drunkenly spraying the squadroom with vicious bigotry, comments on the secondary sex organs of female cops, megalomaniacal assertions and other borrowings from the Mel Gibson storybook.

Stop for a second. Get a second cup of coffee. Stare into space for as long as you like and ponder the magnificent aptness of that.

Until "The Passion of The Christ," most of us knew Gibson to be a talented, genial fellow who was a good deal nuttier than most handsome mega-stars (that was before couch-jumper Tom Cruise came roaring out of the closet as a full-fledged fruitcake). But then he boldly put his money and his reputation where his faith was (thereby risking exposure of his anti-Semitic underside). Finally, he, too, came roaring out of the closet as an alcoholic with enough spiders and snakes in his brain to set up a theme park in Orlando.

Chase, on the other hand, has been a widely renowned conceited jackass from the minute he made "Foul Play" with Goldie Hawn. Every behind-the-scenes portrait of "Saturday Night Live" alludes to it or studies it in detail. He's also one of the most famous alumni of Betty Ford and a fellow about whom his friend Johnny Carson once memorably said, "he couldn't ad-lib a fart at a baked bean supper."

If ever there was a comedian in desperate need of a Lazarus rebirth in a dramatic role, it's Chevy Chase.

And voila, this week we'll see him as a fictionalized version of Mel Gibson caught with his pants down and his Id exposed.

Chevy Chase -- ready for prime time at last.

