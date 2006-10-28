Leslie Ann Neuner, longtime secretary Dec. 17, 1951 -- Oct. 26, 2006
Leslie Ann Neuner of Cheektowaga, a longtime secretary, died Thursday in Sisters Hospital. She was 54.
Born in Buffalo, the former Leslie Walford was a graduate of Cheektowaga Central School and Bryant & Stratton.
She worked as a secretary for several years at Exide Batteries in Cheektowaga and United Alloy & Steel.
Mrs. Neuner was an officer for the Ladies Auxiliary of Aerie 2692, Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Mark E.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Monday in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 2049 George Urban Blvd., Depew. Prayers will be said at 11 in Pacer Funeral Home, 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew.
