Bankruptcies / Filings from October 19 to October 25

The following cases were filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Buffalo, with assets, followed by liabilities. Chapter 7 bankruptcies are for liquidation of assets; Chapter 11 seeks temporary protection from creditors; Chapter 12 is a farm bankruptcy and Chapter 13 is a wage-earner bankruptcy.

A-B-C

Ackerman, Lisa R., 11009 County Road, Freedom, C-13, $39,811, $42,072.

Addison, Loletta V., 93 Goulding Ave., Buffalo, C-7, $5,230, $321,779.71.

Adelgren, Renee Elaine, 115 W. James St., Falconer, C-7, $91,533.99, $121,070.15.

Aurora Construction and Contracting Inc., fdba Fountain Window Systems Inc., dba Superior Home Improvement Center, dba Superior Window Systems, 583 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, C-11, $399,000, $216,975.

Barge, Ruthann, 631 Commercial St., Farnham, C-13, $83,700, $104,616.23.

Barksdale, Robert Jr., 41 Haven, Buffalo, C-13, less than $1 million, less than $1 million.

Barr, Irving M., 4656 W. Main Road, Fredonia, C-7, $106,775.43, $168,592.08.

Behringer, Jennifer L., 75 Davidson Drive, Depew, C-13, $119,931, $211,994.26.

Bernat, Mary M., 2710 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls, C-7, $122,749.35, $110,123.92.

Betts, Andre R., 246 Shirley Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Blair, Joshua J., fdba J's Place, and Kimberly A., 10471 Skinner Hollow Road, Gowanda, C-13, $70,450, $173,704.03.

Bland, Tamesa A., 14 Welker St., Buffalo, C-13, $73,096.21, $93,605.

Boykin, Linda A., aka Linda Ann Boykin, aka Linda A. Boykin-Adelaun, xref Linda A. Adelaun, 1567 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Bremer, Frank A. Jr., 124 Rockland Road, Tonawanda, C-7, $14,200, $72,692.79.

Briatico, Giovanni, 5400 Clinton St., Elma, C-13, less than $1 million, less than $100,000.

Brown, Alice A., 59 A St., Depew, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $100,000.

Burke, Carl E., 243 Hancock, Buffalo, C-13, $6,100, $20,100.

Burnett, Joan M., 236 Ideal, Buffalo, C-7, less than $100,000, less than $100,000.

Chase, Ronald D., 145 Lakeview Ave., Lakewood, C-7, $4,200, $17,664.12.

Chrosniak, Thomas J., 173 Sears St., Buffalo, C-13, $22,175, $1,570.

Ciccone, Gerald T. Jr. and Lynn N., 4591 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, C-7, $16,505, $31,896.24.

Clark, Judes M., aka Judy M. Clark, 160 7th St., Buffalo, C-7, $24,085, $14,617.

Clayson, Lanny E. and Marie A., 300 Yankee Hill Road, Cuba, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $100,000.

Clements, Archie, 641 Spring St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $50,000.

Comas-Baez, Luis, 1506 East Drive, Alden, C-7, $17,000, $68,107.14.

Connery, Robert W. and Gail A., fka Gail A. Ziomek, 2803 Homeyer Road, North Tonawanda, C-7, $96,013, $169,636.81.

Cording, Anthony P., 70 Bory Drive, Depew, C-7, $2,620, $110,757.

***

D-E-F

Dallos, Margaret A, fka Margaret A. Jarzyniecki, 7063 Tonawanda Creek Road, Lockport, C-7, $200,610, $179,996.15.

Dembik, Douglas P., individually and as sole shareholder of Edjew Group, LLC, dba Mason's Grill and Bar, 2032 Two Rod Road, Marilla, C-13, $143,600, $174,510.

Derrico, Sarah K., 61 D Georgian Lane, Buffalo, C-7, $4,835, $10,124.

Deters, Donna Yvonne, aka Donna Y. Deters, 4321 Crescent Drive, Niagara Falls, C-7, $3,615, $110,211.59.

Diedrich, Scott J., 3755 Route 30, Collins, C-7, $48,662, $106,151.

Diviak, Joseph W. III, fdba Levity Communications, fdba Levity Consulting, and Susan E., fka Susan E. Robins, 45 Parker Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $157,196, $231,830.83.

Doran, Carol W., 70 Hazelwood Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $47,350, $43,193.92.

Duck, Virginia L., 73 Expressway Village, Niagara Falls, C-7, $15,735, $59,621.87.

DuPont, Michael J., fdba Gotcha Paintball, and Gerise G., aka GiGi DuPont, 77 Kent Blvd., Salamanca, C-7, $118,060.01, $146,940.

Durham, Kevin C., 80 Page St., Buffalo, and Dawna L., 297 Bedford Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $159,185, $215,845.60.

Eickhoff, Frederick A., 44 Eller Ave., Buffalo, C-7, $122,850, $61,583.45.

Emler, William J. and Leesha, 322 Hamilton Blvd., Kenmore, C-7, $148,003, $187,875.

Falbo, Dennis G., 854 Ohio St., North Tonawanda, C-13, $58,163.01, $68,200.

Fariss, Tammera A., aka Tammera Fariss, aka Tammera Driscoll-Fariss, aka Tammera A. Driscoll-Fariss, aka Tamara Driscoll-Farris, 78 Harbor St., Wilson, C-7, $121,495.72., $176,197.29.

Faulkner, Edgar, 674 Walden Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $197,300, $82,673.35.

Flood, David A., fdba Mark One Services, 201 Quail Hollow Lane, East Amherst, C-13, $267,264, $317,207.03.

Foreman Trucking Inc., 10676 Brigham Road, Dunkirk, C-11, less than $10,000, less than $100,000.

Forman, Deborah, 65 Proctor Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $100,000.

Fountain, Darold Bernard, 45 Poultney Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $1 million, less than $1 million.

Fowler, Jennifer M., fka Jennifer M. Van Tuyl, 5243 Transit Road, Depew, C-7, $13,816, $49,158.97.

***

G-H-I

Gabel, John W. and Betty, 12081 Gowanda State Road, North Collins, C-7, $128,755, $165,381.

Garback, Sean, 66 Young St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Gaylo, Joseph P., 84 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda, C-7, $7,703, $66,583.69.

George, Terry A., 40 Strauss St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $100,000.

Gerrald, Levelle, 71 Dorris, Buffalo, C-13, $54,850, $129,448.

Gipson, Deborah W., 1024 Amherst St., Buffalo, C-7, $51,900, $65,675.

Goetz, Sandra L., 201 Oehman Blvd., Cheektowaga, C-7, $80,250, $104,763.52.

Griffin, Brian H. and Sherri L., 499 Kohl St., North Tonawanda, C-13, $76,856, $85,019.68.

Hammond, William J. II and Donna M., 23 Orchard St., Lockport, C-7, $37,905, $68,629.12.

Hardy, Antonio, 25 N. Central Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Harrington, William H. and Wendy S., 10 Clinton St., Bergen, C-13, $85,225, $101,846.22.

Harris, Callie, 1330 Niagara Ave., Niagara Falls, C-13, $34,400, $46,636.08.

Hastings, William E. III and Lynn M., 20 Overlook Drive, Batavia, C-7, $6,600, $48,327.50.

Henderson, Angela J., 2440 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls, C-7, $19,755, $44,364.

Henry, Ethan T. III, 182 Winslow Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $38,100, $14,548.25.

Howes, William H. and Gina R., 110 Yvette Drive, Buffalo, C-7, $33,550, $95,653.08.

***

J-K-L

Johnpier, Frederick C., 2766 Porter Center Road, Youngstown, C-13, $108,205, $14,600.

Johnson, Conrad F. and Patricia W., 6619 Plank Road, Mayville, C-7, $70,060, $124,877.52.

Jones, Hazel A., 535 Lisbon Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $63,311, $113,856.51.

Kauffman, Tim R., 4776 Ford Road, Elba, C-13, $105,451, $103,949.62.

Kozak, Joseph T. and Debra S., 3361 Grove St., Delevan, C-13, $184,983, $273,199.83.

Kridler, Yvonne C., 12485 Torrence Road, Randolph, C-7, $56,825, $71,815.38.

Kroll, David F., 351 S. Shore Blvd., Lackawanna, C-7, $71,930, $100,231.16.

Krzyzanowski, Jeffrey, 10626 Tinkham Road, Darien Center, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $1 million.

Lang, Annemarie, 118 Harding Road, Amherst, C-7, $10,970, $174,708.

Lawrence, Tauron R., 1352 Peppertree Drive, Derby, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $1 million.

Leslie, James, 22 Cornwall Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $50,000.

Lloyd, Joseph J., aka Joseph Lloyd, 1984 100th St., Niagara Falls, C-7, $79,300, $154,580.60.

Lynch, Daryle P. and Joy M., 51 Prospect Ave., Springville, C-13, $148,567.50, $169,123.21.

***

M-N-O

Maldonado, Carmen, 35 Whitney Place, Buffalo, C-7, $3,000, $20,250.

Mariani, Michael J. Jr., 66 Columbian Parkway, Buffalo, C-7, $12,950, $82,078.

Marinaro, Peggy Sue, dba Beyond Sensational, 423 Emerson Drive, Amherst, C-13, $37,160, $97,917.48.

Maron, Norman D., 1370 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo, C-7, $4,475, $70,800.

May, Larry G., 1744 Swan Road, Ransomville, C-7, $208,856.19, $188,024.96.

Mays, Julia M., 36 Comstock Ave., Buffalo, C-7, $86,100, $69,359.73.

McIlwain, Marion Franklin Jr., 108 Rounds Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $1 million.

McNeal, Trevor A., 104 Chassin Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $380,575, $359,413.68.

Miller, Defaye O., 50 Colorado St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $50,000.

Minor, Todd, 51 Wasmuth St., Buffalo, C-7, $7,685, $30,140.

MS Capital Investments, LLC, 111 Porter Ave, Buffalo, C-11, less than $1 million, less than $1 million.

Netzel, Patrick K. and Angela L., aka Angela Lavery, 112 Olanta St., Depew, C-7, $90,877, $125,795.

Numan-Ali, Mohamed A., aka Mohamed Numanali, aka Mohamed A. Ali, 227 Kenville Road, Cheektowaga, C-7, $5,830, $65,988.16.

Odebralski, James P. and Pamela M., 5974 Colt Road, Brocton, C-13, $66,348, $70,809.09.

***

P-Q-R

Palma, Jose, 77 California St., Buffalo, and Carmen, 639 Busti Ave., Buffalo, C-7, $180,750, $419,714.70.

Pickens Corporation, 829 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, C-7, $0, $36,072.83.

Przybyl, Lester R., 172 Nadine Drive, Cheektowaga, C-7, $10,694, $32,231.49.

Quinn, Tracy A., 4871 Shadigee Road, Newfane, C-7, $200,801.20, $331,431.43.

Reeves, Carl E., 26 Madison St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $50,000.

Robinson, Glenda and L.S. Jr., 250 Hazelwood Ave., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Rodriguez, Andres, 274 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, C-7, $4,500, $16,900.

Rodriguez, Melissa S., 214 East St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Rose, Michael D., 139 Willow St., East Aurora, C-7, $500, $15,938.

Routledge, John B. Jr., fdba KJR Construction, and Kristin J., 13204 Steiner Road, Akron, C-13, less than $1 million, less than $1 million.

***

S-T-U

Salter, Norman, 439 Colvin Ave., Buffalo, C-7, $600, $6,158.86.

Scarpino, Thomas C., 3850 Lake Ave., Greenhurst, C-13, $281,100, $224,965.

Seagrave, Joan D., 161 Moulton Ave., Tonawanda, C-7, $87,450, $118,283.98.

Smith, Scott V., 383 Englewood Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $86,095, $91,764.59

Smith, Shannon L., aka Shannon Lane Smith, 1600 Franklin St., Olcott, C-7, $10,789.60, $103,304.92.

Steele, Gregory, 231 Walden Ave., Buffalo, C-13, $16,396, $8,367.94.

Sucharski, Rick C., 268 Holly St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Taylor, Harry D. and Sherrill N., dba Katie Bloom, 7146 Ridge Road, Lockport, C-13, $140,423, $170,179.

Theobalds, David T., 5167 Genesee St., Bowmansville, C-13, $188,400, $75,231.

Trembicki, MaryAnn, 107 Roland St., Sloan, C-13, $84,020, $97,822.18.

Tronolone, Michael L. Jr., 165 LaSalle Ave., Kenmore, C-7, $95,385, $137,368.38.

Ubatel Inc., fdba Bell Bros Dry Cleaners, fdba Adaora Dry Cleaners, 1385 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, C-11, less than $100,000, less than $100,000.

***

V-W-X-Y-Z

Valenti, Virginia M., 6799 Gowanda State Road, Hamburg, C-7, $31,765, $98,470.27.

Valentine, Craig A., aka Craig A. Swiatkowski, 161 Garland Ave., Cheektowaga, C-7, $69,263.38, $96,779.

Walck, Randolph T., 5982 Kline Road, Niagara Falls, C-7, $35,081, $51,408.

Watson, Sidney E. II, 69 Girard Place, Buffalo, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $50,000.

Wilder, Joyce M., 25 Walnut St., Jamestown, C-13, less than $10,000, less than $50,000.

Wirth, Greg W., 48 Birkdale Road, Buffalo, C-7, $41,120, $87,286.

Wojda, Kurt P. Sr., individually and as officer and shareholder of Wojda Conglomerate Inc., 552 Main Road, Irving, C-13, $662,730, $314,345.

Yancey, Daniel, 136 Ashley St., Buffalo, C-13, less than $100,000, less than $50,000.

Zamboroski, Annette M., dba Image Makers, aka Toni Zamboroski, 465 S. Ogden St., Buffalo, C-7, $75,650, $65,963.93.