Town fires assessment consulting firm

Amherst has fired its longtime tax assessment consulting firm, GAR Associates, and will seek proposals from other consultants to complete a townwide revaluation for next year's taxes, officials said Thursday.

The changes mean that, for the first time in a decade, Amherst will try to assess its 43,000 properties at their full-market value with a new consultant -- in time to meet state and local deadlines for next year's roll. The deadlines start Feb. 1 and end in June with the final roll.

Assessor Harry E. Williams, who clashed with Supervisor Satish B. Mohan in a tense budget session Thursday, expressed fears that Amherst will fail to revalue all its properties on time next year. In that event, Amherst would likely have to accept a state-imposed equalization rate to determine the taxable value of homes, businesses and lands.

"I fired GAR Associates, because the supervisor said he wasn't going to sign any more purchase orders for their services," Williams said.

But Mohan had a different take, saying that GAR will also be asked to make a proposal to the town along with other outside consultants.

"We have five very qualified assessment consultants in town," he said.

He also said he was confident the preliminary revaluation can be completed in time to meet the town's traditional Feb. 1 deadline for completing the tax roll, which allows residents ample time to challenge their property valuations.

During the meeting, Williams also said he expected the changes will prompt more residents to challenge their assessments, including formal challenges in State Supreme Court. And he said GAR, which is based in Amherst, has been the town's consultant for 50 years.

Spokesmen for the company could not be reached to comment.

But Mohan complained that the company's fees, currently $463,000 a year, were "not properly bid."

In contrast, he said he has set aside $150,000 to pay for consulting services next year.

Mohan also complained that GAR maintains custody of the town's tax records.

Instead, he said, the assessment process is "very simple," and the town will train its own workers to do some of the work.

"They keep all the records. We have to go to them for every small question," he said.

He also criticized Williams for relying too much on the consultants.

"He thinks that if GAR is not there, we can't assess it," Mohan said.

Relations between the two town officials took a sour turn two weeks ago when Williams accused Mohan of threatening to fire him. Mohan called the charge a "lie." Outside Thursday's meeting, Williams repeated his belief that Mohan wants to fire him.

"You heard him say if I don't certify the roll, he'll get somebody else to do it," Williams said.

But even if the town succeeds in revaluing all its property on time, Williams said he may not accept it.

"Even if they do it, I'm the one who has to certify it as accurate. And it's not going to be a quality product, and its only going to hurt the taxpayers," he said.

e-mail: tdolan@buffnews.com