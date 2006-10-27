LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Winter parking rules take effect Wednesday

Winter parking rules take effect Wednesday in the Town of Tonawanda, Police Chief Lawrence A. Hoffman III has announced.

Town ordinance prohibits on-street parking between 2 and 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 1. Warnings will be issued through Tuesday, then parking tickets will be issued.

Hoffman also pointed out that the town code restricts parking motor vehicles or trailers on the landscaped portion of front yards, and state law prohibits parking them on a sidewalk. It also is illegal to block the sidewalk while parked in a driveway.

Violators could face a fine of as much as $250.

Commercial snowplow operators are reminded that permits are required to plow in the town and snow cannot be left in the street or moved to adjacent property.

Plowing permits, which are available at the town clerk's office in the Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, are renewable Wednesday.