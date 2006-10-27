Falls to put contractor on 'hot spots'

The City of Niagara Falls will require the contractor hired to repave Lewiston Road to hire someone to clean up four radioactive "hot spots" buried beneath the pavement.

James J. Devald, Niagara County's environmental health director, said at Thursday's Board of Health meeting that, in a conference call earlier in the day with city officials, it was decided that the bid notices for the reconstruction of the street will inform bidders of the radiation issue. The winning company must have a health and safety plan in place and be prepared to remove and dispose of the nuclear waste.

Devald said the reconstruction project is expected to remove the road bed to a depth of about 3 1/2 feet. He said the radioactivity, first discovered during a 1986 test, is higher than normal background levels. It is buried beneath the pavement or the aprons of driveways in four different locations.

"The source is assumed to be the materials Oldbury Chemical and Union Carbide used in their processes 50 years ago," Devald said.

The companies processed phosphorus slag to remove the phosphorus, but Devald said radium and uranium, two radioactive elements, occur naturally in such slag. He said it's suspected some might have fallen out of trucks taking the waste to what was the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works site in Lewiston and Porter.

Devald said the county Health Department will supervise removal efforts during the project next year. Bidding is expected in November, he said.

On another topic, the board failed to approve a proposal to increase health inspection fees for restaurants, campgrounds and other facilities for the second consecutive year. The board vote was 5-1 in favor, but six votes were required because the board has 10 members, although only six showed up Thursday.

County Legislator Danny W. Sklarski of the Town of Niagara, the only elected official on the board, cast the only vote against the proposal. It would have increased department revenues by $16,000 in 2007.

The board went into closed session to discuss plans for seeking a replacement for Public Health Director Paulette M. Kline, who is resigning as of Dec. 31.

