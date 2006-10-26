UAW members join pickets at Dunlop

Striking Goodyear-Dunlop workers in Tonawanda were joined on the picket line by autoworkers from Delphi Corp. on Wednesday, as the walkout at the tire plant approaches the three-week mark.

A busload of about 50 members of United Auto Workers Local 686 in Lockport added to the approximately 30 Steelworkers picketing the tire plant on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda, union officials said.

Autoworkers decided to show support for Steelworkers at Dunlop, who have gone three weeks without a paycheck, union officials said.

"When people first go on strike, everybody's gung-ho," said Paul Siejak, president of UAW Local 686, Unit 1 in Lockport. "Two, three weeks later, reality sets in."

The UAW is braced for a possible strike of its own at Delphi, which is seeking bankruptcy court permission to cut wages. The cut is on hold as talks with unions and former parent General Motors Co. continue.

The United Steelworkers of America struck Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. on Oct. 5 after contract extensions failed to yield a new labor deal. About 1,100 members of Steelworkers Local 135 in Tonawanda are among the 12,600 on strike nationwide.

Goodyear continues to fill orders, as managers take the places of striking workers and the company steps up imports from overseas plants, spokesman Ed Markey said.

No talks to resolve the strike are scheduled, but "the lines of communication are open," he said.

