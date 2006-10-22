Business people / Hires, Promotions & Honors

R.A. Mercer and Co., a certified public accounting firm with offices in Cattaraugus, Sardinia, Springville, and Orchard Park, appointed Denise Veloski and Julie Jagoda shareholders. Veloski has 15 years experience including both private and public accounting and works in the Cattaraugus office. She earned a bachelor's degree from the Fredonia State College, and has extensive experience in auditing and tax services. Jagoda, a CPA, has 10 years experience with the firm, and works in the Springville and Sardinia offices. She earned a master's degree in accounting and finance from St. Bonaventure University and has extensive experience with small business and non-profit accounting.

***

Public Abstract Corp., a Rochester-based subsidiary of First American Title Insurance Co. of New York, appointed Thomas Gannon vice president and Buffalo/Niagara regional manager. Gannon, who has been with the company for 10 years, has managed the Buffalo office for the past year. In addition, he now is responsible for sales and production initiatives in the Lockport office.

***

International Motion Control, a Buffalo-headquartered custom motion control solutions provider for component manufacturers, named Michael S. Krause a director. Previously, Krause was chief operating officer and director of Dillingham Construction Holdings in California.

***

Cannon Design, an architectural, engineering and planning firm, appointed James Rayburg associate vice president. Rayburg joined the firm in 2001 and currently is project designer for Ave Maria University, a new 5,000-student university and associated town complex; a $41 million addition and renovation program for Washington Hospital in Washington, Pa.; and a new $40 million Science Building at Keen University in Union, N.J. He is also a visiting professor of architecture at the University at Buffalo.

***

IPLogic Inc., a provider of voice and data communications solutions, named Bruce Oliphant senior account executive at the Amherst office. Oliphant most recently represented Ronco in the Buffalo market.

***

Five Star Bank appointed Thomas J. Behan assistant vice president, small business development officer. With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Behan was a premier relationship manager with HSBC Bank previously.

***

The SKM Group, a marketing communications agency in Depew, promoted Jill Simme to account executive. Simme joined the agency in 2003. Also, the agency named Philip Schwegler assistant account executive. He most recently was an assistant account coordinator at Gelia Wells & Mohr. Both are St. Bonaventure University graduates.

***

Ashley Furniture HomeStores promoted Ralph Querrieo to regional sales manager for the Western New York market. With 25 years of sales and management experience, Querrieo will be responsible for coordinating the company's operations and sales initiatives. He most recently was general manager for the Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Amherst.

***

Alliance Advisory Group, a Williamsville financial planning firm, appointed Richard A. Thomas vice president, Business Development, Thomas, a financial professional, will direct the growth of new business for the Wealth Advocacy Division of the firm.

***

Quality Quick Signs, a sign company based in Depew, named Craig Krystof sales manager. Krystof was previously with Samuel Plate Sales in Buffalo.

***

The Waters of Dunkirk, a 40-bed facility specializing in short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care, named Barbara Nunn nurse practitioner. Previously, Nunn was an independent nurse practitioner consultant. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing at the University at Buffalo.