Kevin A. Bickerstaff of West Seneca, a retired mechanical engineer, died Wednesday in Millard Fillmore Hospital after an unexpected illness. He was 64.

Born on the Isle of Wight, England, he graduated from Bristol (England) College of Science and Technology.

He migrated to Niagara Falls, then soon after to Buffalo in the late 1960s to pursue an engineering apprenticeship with Western Electric.

Mr. Bickerstaff worked as a mechanical engineer for Arcata Graphics before starting his own mechanical engineering/consultant business in the early 1980s. He invented and patented the flex-wrap packaging machine used for books.

After suffering a stroke in 1995, he retired.

Mr. Bickerstaff founded the Buffalo Area Dart League and was a member of the Buffalo Soccer Club.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anna Milligan-Bickerstaff; a daughter, Colleen Schmitt-Taber; two sons, James P. Milligan and Mark; and four sisters and two brothers, all in England.

A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Kazmierczak Funeral Home, 3640 Union Road, West Seneca.

[BOQUARD]