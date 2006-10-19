Couple travel to St. Lucia

A reception was given in the Golden Ballroom of Statler Towers before Richard J. Davignon and his bride, Deborah M. Wuenschel, left for St. Lucia.

Their wedding ceremony took place at 2 p.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Hamburg, where the Rev. Sean E. DiMaria heard their exchange of nuptial vows.

The bride is the daughter of Anne Marie and Frederick Wuenschel of Elmira and the bridegroom is the son of the late Maureen and Roger Davignon. The bride is a graduate of Daemen College and is a physical therapist in Autumn View Health Care Facility.

The bridegroom attended Niagara County Community College and Empire State College and is employed in sales by Kanoodle Inc. The couple will be making their home in Williamsville.