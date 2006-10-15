Carlson - Connor

Wedding vows were exchanged by Angela Renee Carlson and Christopher Shaun Connor during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Pendleton. A reception was given in Sonoma Grille for the daughter of Harry and Lois Carlson of Pendleton and the son of Harold and Patricia Connor of East Aurora. The newly married couple will live in Snyder after a trip to Negril, Jamaica. An attorney with Advantage Energy Inc., the bride is a graduate of Starpoint Central High School and Niagara University and received a juris doctor degree from University at Buffalo School of Law. The bridegroom is a graduate of East Aurora High School and UB, where he received a master of education degree. He is director of graduate enrollment management at UB and an adjunct faculty member in UB's department of communications. He is head coach of Amherst Central High School boys varsity swim team.