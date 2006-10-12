3 jobs added to Sheriff's Department

An attempt to delay the addition of three employees to the Sheriff's Department's staff of 43 failed Wednesday when the Cattaraugus County Legislature converted a half-time dispatcher's slot to full time and created two new corrections officer jobs.

With the added personnel, dispatchers can handle the increased call volume, and overtime costs could be lowered, supporters said. It also will be easier to attract full-time workers to fill vacancies, according to Sheriff Dennis John and the bill's sponsors.

The approval allows the sheriff to abolish a part-time dispatcher's job and promote that employee to the new full-time slot at the rate of $15.86 to $17.58 per hour. The two new corrections officers will be hired at $15.93 to $17.72 per hour.

During debate on the two proposals, several lawmakers, led by Paul J. Schafer, R-Olean, argued that new jobs should be created only during the 2007 budget deliberations in November.

Kenneth W. "Bucky" McClune, D-Salamanca, urged a campaign for more part-time workers because they would not receive the extra 40 percent in benefits packages given to full-timers. But Michael F. McLaughlin, D-Olean, said that a part-time bargaining unit has been organized within the county's CSEA and a representative will hold an initial meeting Nov. 9 with the county's personnel director. He added that even part-time workers will likely be receiving benefits soon.

Capt. Joseph Grube, in charge of scheduling dispatchers, said he has seen two part-time jobs remain vacant for some time and even when part-timers are hired and sent through expensive training they must work other jobs and are often not available for the number of shifts needed to keep their skills honed.

One of the sponsors of the two bills, Carmen A. Vecchiarella, D-Salamanca, suggested an amendment to keep the part-time position active but unfilled, in addition to the three new jobs. But he cautioned that this would look bad to the public.

The amendment failed on a voice vote, and the two bills passed, 15-5, with opposing votes cast by Schafer; McClune; McLaughlin; Linda L. Witte, D-Olean; and William E. Sprague, D-Yorkshire. One of the bills' sponsors, Dick L. Giardini, D-Allegany, did not attend the meeting.

Legislators also authorized:

*A contract with Cornell Cooperative Extension to supply the county Health Department with a registered nurse at an annual cost of $46,795.61 and a licensed practical nurse, $40,537.09, for home-care services, through Dec. 31, 2007.

*A contract with Televox for automated appointment reminder phone services for Department of Community Services clients at $990, for installation and monthly rates for 1,400 calls at $280 per month minimum.