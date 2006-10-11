Edward D. Stewart, retired machinist March 6, 1928 -- Oct. 7, 2006

Edward D. Stewart, a retired machinist, died Saturday in St. Joseph Hospital, Cheektowaga. He was 78.

Born in Lackawanna, Mr. Stewart attended local public schools.

A member of Leonard Post Jr. Post 6251, Veterans of Foreign Wars, he served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 as a private first class during the Korean War.

For 35 years, he was a machinist at Bethlehem Steel Corp. until he retired in 1985.

Mr. Stewart was an avid fisherman and an exempt volunteer firefighter with U-Crest Fire Department in Cheektowaga.

His wife of 49 years, Alice Chmielewski Stewart, died in 2003.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda, and a son, Kenneth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga.

