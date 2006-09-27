Affiliation agreement to return heart surgery

Women and Children's Hospital announced Tuesday an affiliation with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center that promises to bring unavailable pediatric specialty services to Buffalo, including the return of heart surgery.

Officials described the affiliation as a two-way arrangement that would benefit patients and physicians in both regions, particularly in partnering on quality and research initiatives.

"This is a pairing of our mutual strengths," said Dr. Michael Caty, surgeon-in-chief at Women and Children's.

The Buffalo hospital, for instance, operates one of only a handful of pediatric multiple sclerosis centers in the nation.

However, re-establishment in Buffalo of a children's heart surgery program, a cornerstone service for the pediatric hospital, is the key initial effort. Women and Children's has been without a heart surgeon for more than two years and, over a longer period, has had trouble maintaining a small, single-surgeon cardiothoracic program.

Currently, an estimated 95 children from Western New York are sent annually to facilities in other cities for heart procedures, including Rochester and Cleveland.

Dr. Peter Manning, director of cardiothoracic surgery at Cincinnati Children's, is expected to spend six months here recruiting a new surgeon, building a surgical team and helping devise procedures to decide which cases may be better off cared for in Cincinnati.

"We have experience from other affiliations and, with technology today, communication is an easy reality," he said.

The affiliation should provide such benefits as coverage for the surgeon on days off and the ability to confer with colleagues. In addition, officials said they believe Manning, by virtue of his reputation, can recruit a superior surgeon.

"We can improve quality and ensure physicians here have relationships with other experts," said Cheryl Klass, president of Women and Children's, who described the affiliation as part of a long-term strategic plan led by the hospital's physicians.

The Cincinnati facility is considered one of the leading children's hospitals in the country and ranks second among pediatric institutions in research funding from the National Institutes of Health.

It is not clear yet what other services it may help provide.

For Women and Children's, which is a part of Kaleida Health, officials said the affiliation offers a way to collaborate on quality initiatives, expand access to new research, improve medical education and keep patients.

"The goal is to make sure more children can be cared for in Buffalo instead of having to go out of town," said Dee Ellingwood, senior vice president for planning and business development at Cincinnati Children's.

