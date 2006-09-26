Everybody's Column

>Pataki is responsible for state's problems

The Sept. 21 News editorial stating that Republicans should act more like Republicans was simply comical. It suggests that statewide Republicans, desperate to remain elected, have hijacked Democratic principals and have philosophically changed their thoughts on spending practices.

The suggestion that Senate Republicans practicing "Democratic principles" have produced our current statewide situation is a typical attempt to blame Democrats for the state's spending habits and lack of progress in Western New York.

Republicans will once again use the phrase "tax-and-spend Democrats" throughout statewide elections. This phrase simply tries to deflect current conditions away from Republican Party leadership that has failed managing government financially and completely alienated the middle and lower class socially.

Gov. George Pataki, a Republican, is responsible for controlling the budget process, constructing administrative policy and influencing state authorities. Creating the notion that the Democrat-led Assembly influences the Republican Senate or is the sole responsible body of increased spending is completely inaccurate. If it weren't for our local legislative delegation, Western New York would have received very little.

Jeffrey M. Conrad

Buffalo

>Planned Parenthood provides vital services

A Sept. 14 letter writer's assessment of Planned Parenthood was inaccurate and uninformed. Planned Parenthood of Western New York is a fully accredited reproductive health care medical facility. It provides essential health care services for all patients, but especially for those who are underinsured or uninsured. If the writer took the time to visit one of Planned Parenthood's sites or the mobile unit, he might be surprised to learn about the many services that are available.

These services include: OB/GYN exams with pap tests and follow-up, birth control (including condoms), emergency contraceptives, breast exams, pregnancy testing, "all options" counseling, diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections, HIV testing and counseling, colposcopy, cryosurgery as well as a variety of community-based programs. Planned Parenthood of Western New York as a medical care provider is committed to comprehensive family planning and quality reproductive health care that promotes responsible, healthy behaviors and reduces unintended pregnancies.

Linda Ulrich-Hagner

East Aurora

>ECMC bonuses were inappropriate

The news that two Erie County Medical Center administrators have been awarded large bonuses despite ECMC being subsidized by county taxpayers is most disappointing and disturbing. As a U.S. citizen, county taxpayer and a physician for 44 years, I cannot see any justification for such misuse of public funds.

From my work experience as a physician in Canada and the United Kingdom, I know those countries do not pay huge salaries to hospital CEOs, let alone any bonuses, yet their hospitals work just as well. It's a great pity that hospitals and medical practice in the United States have become purely a money-making business rather than a human service in the purest sense. No wonder we have sky-high health care costs that rise in steep manner every year.

Kailash Saxena, M.D.

Amherst

>U.S. should never allow use of torture

Congress has been discussing whether the CIA and the military should be allowed to use "waterboarding" as a form of interrogation. Few Americans know what this innocuous-sounding word actually means. I helped prepare a report on torture for the Peruvian human rights movement. We compiled statistics and read over 100 documented cases of torture carried out by the Peruvian military during the period of political violence in the 1980s. One case stands out in my mind. A rope was wound tightly around a woman's body. Then she was hung upside down and her head was dipped over and over into a bucket full of water and feces. This is one version of "waterboarding."

This woman was later freed as part of a Peruvian government-mandated program to release the innocent from jail. She received psychological treatment from a group of Peruvian psychologists specially trained in the treatment of victims of torture. All torture is now prohibited in Peru. Will the United States be brave and moral enough to live up to Peruvian standards?

Joanna Drzewieniecki

Kenmore

>De Forest's legacy also includes Zonta

A Sept. 19 News article mentioned some of the famous women, such as Marian de Forest and Mary Burnett Talbert, buried in Forest Lawn. Perhaps de Forest's most enduring legacy, not mentioned in the article, is Zonta International, a global service organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide. De Forest conceived the idea of a strong network of women in executive positions, who would work to take their rightful place in the professions next to men, while working at the Buffalo Express newspaper in the early 1900s.

In 1919, she and four other women founded the first Zonta Club in Buffalo. Membership increased rapidly within a few decades and today, Zonta International is comprised of 33,000 members in more than 1,200 Zonta Clubs in 68 countries.

Local Zonta clubs are actively engaged in advancing the status of women in their communities. De Forest's vision to promote the rights of women lives on through the dedication and continuing service of Zonta members worldwide. This enduring legacy is noteworthy and a point of pride for the local community.

Gina Dlugosz

President

Zonta Club of Cheektowaga-Lancaster

Orchard Park

>Lovely new theater is an asset for city

A splendid new addition to the Buffalo Theater District has opened with a superb production. I came to live in Buffalo five years ago when I retired, in part because of the vibrancy of the theater community here, and all my expectations have been met. Now "The Dodo Bird" has presented me with one of the best theater-going experiences I have had in 62 years of watching plays.

That the Road Less Traveled opened its lovely new theater at the Market Arcade Film and Arts Center with a play by Manny Fried, Buffalo's "Mister Theater," with some of the most outstanding actors in the city and directed so well should be a source of great pride for Buffalo.

"The Dodo Bird" -- set in Buffalo in the 1960s -- will reverberate powerfully with the memories of many thousands of Buffalonians. If you appreciate and enjoy live theater, do not miss this production.

Peter Smith

Buffalo