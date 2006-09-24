'World War Z' a tale of corruption, bad leadership and zombies galore

One day, the dead began to rise and feed upon the flesh of the living. Over the course of the next decade, more than 600 million people were killed, bringing humanity as close to extinction as it has ever come.

That is the premise for Max Brooks' incredible "World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War," a truly terrifying and engrossing tale that walks the line between traditional horror and an allegorical attack on suburban complacency, misguided political leadership, and the lack of preparedness for a global crisis.

Brooks structures his book as a series of firsthand accounts of the survivors of the so-called "Zombie War," his story an outgrowth of the United Nations Postwar Commission Report. The format allows for dozens of unique voices to weigh in on different aspects of an unthinkable crisis from a variety of perspectives.

In China, Brooks learns the disturbing story of "Patient Zero," a 12-year-old boy who becomes the first documented case of this mysterious disease, first diagnosed as a new strain of rabies. He learns how the virus virtually destroyed China, and how the refugees, and the infected living, streamed across borders, spreading the disease around the world.

Brooks meets with the military officials who tried to develop a plan for combating an enemy that cannot feel pain, and does not need food, sleep, or leadership. He meets with the morally corrupt -- and politically connected -- pharmaceuticals salesman who pushed an ineffective cure through the Food and Drug Administration, building up a false sense of security that fed the pandemic.

And he gets the inside story of the controversial Redeker Plan that was used to ultimately end the Zombie War, a plan that willingly sacrificed millions of innocent civilians in a last-ditch effort to contain the outbreak.

As far as monsters go, zombies aren't the most fearsome of the bunch. After all, they tend to shuffle around slowly and aimlessly, and -- let's face it -- they aren't particularly bright. But Brooks manages to evoke a primal and claustrophobic sense of horror, one that has been lacking in the zombie genre since George Romero's masterpiece, "Night of the Living Dead."

Maybe one -- or a dozen -- zombies aren't all that frightening. But what about millions of them, their numbers constantly growing as they infect more humans with their bite? Brooks creates a world where swarms of the undead travel the seas (they can only be destroyed if their brain is smashed and cannot drown, so the zombies are just as nasty underwater as they are on land). Every abandoned house may contain dozens of creatures who haven't quite figured out how to open the door. But at every turn, in every home, in every nation around the world, there might lurk countless decaying ghouls, bent upon devouring human flesh and entrails.

Brooks has written a fascinatingly nihilistic look at how the outbreak of a deadly disease -- in this case it's zombie-ism as opposed to bird flu, SARS, or any one of dozens of potentially lethal viruses -- can catch the entire world off-guard. He has crafted a dark and gory apocalyptic story that skewers a short-sighted political establishment, a celebrity-obsessed culture, and a sedentary society that is helpless without creature comforts of electricity, cell phones, and cable TV.

Though "World War Z" was only released on September 12, it has already developed a huge buzz. Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, outbid Leonardo DiCaprio's company for the film rights, paying a reported seven-figure fee to make the movie. If the film version is half as frightening and compelling, "World War Z" will be the one of the blockbusters of 2008.

Dan Murphy is a local freelance writer.

-----

>World War Z

An Oral History of the Zombie War

By Max Brooks

Crown, 352 pages, $24.95