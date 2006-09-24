Local Authors

A few new titles that might catch your eye, courtesy of native Western New Yorkers:

* "You're the Cook! A Guide to Mixing It Up in the Kitchen," by Buffalo native and professional chef Katie Wilton, offers kids ages 9 through 14 a beginner-level introduction to culinary concepts and skills using ingredients and recipes that young people appreciate -- pasta, eggs, cheese, berries. The 52-page paperback sells for $14.

Wilton, a graduate of the Buffalo Seminary and the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts who now lives in Boston, Mass., teaches culinary classes to young people around New England. Learn more at www.cookingwithkatie.com.

* "Ninja Burger: Honorable Employee Handbook" by Michael Fiegel, a graduate of St. Francis of Assisi High School and Canisius College, will appeal to fans of ninja humor. See Amazon or www.ninjaburger.com for more information on the paperback, which sells for $10.

* Marcia A. VanDewark, an Orchard Park resident and president of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition's New York chapter, has published a book of poetry entitled "A Time for Every Purpose Under Heaven." VanDewark, who holds a doctoral degree in English from the University at Buffalo, is an ovarian cancer survivor and plans to donate part of the proceeds from the book's sale to the national coalition. See www.rosedogbooks.com for more information.

-- Charity Vogel