Utility players: Some hard-working favorites

The ottoman is just one of the hard-working, versatile pieces for today's home. Whether they create extra space, provide storage or are simply there when you need them, here are some of our other favorites:

Nesting tables: Multiples are in when it comes to choosing accent tables -- especially for small living quarters. Sets of two or three tables that "nest" when not in use save space, since they are sized to fit underneath each other. When guests arrive, simply separate the tables and circulate wherever you need them.

Pier 1, Pottery Barn, IKEA and many other stores sell these. Look for square, rectangular, even triangular shapes in wood, metal, rattan and more -- in all price ranges. A set of three matte-black metal tables with bamboo inlays from Pier 1 costs $135. A pair of nesting tables by Vanguard Furniture, introduced at last spring's International Home Furnishings Market in High Point, N.C., is crafted from coconut bark and priced at $1,150 for the pair.

Folding chairs: With holidays coming, it's always handy to have a few of these around. Target offers one in black vinyl for about $18, but that's just one option available.

Chalkboard. Conveniently placed, it serves as a family message center. One woman we know said her family couldn't function without one.

Coat tree: One of these can be handy in a hallway but also in a guest room, master bedroom or kid's bedroom. It's a good temporary space for hanging things. Neater than tossing jeans on the floor; quicker than hanging them up.

JCPenney.com sells an iron coat rack, umbrella stand with two rattan baskets for $89. Bombay's tall coat tree with brass hooks, crafted from hardwoods and veneer with a walnut finish, costs $99.

Wall lamps: These are a simple way to unclutter bedside tables and get light right where you need it. Styles and prices vary; they're worth checking out if you're tired of knocking your lamp over while reaching for the morning alarm clock.

-- Susan Martin