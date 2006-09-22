Eleanor C. Shirback Aug. 1, 1918 -- Sept. 18, 2006

Eleanor C. Shirback, a Lewiston homemaker, died Monday in Erie County Home and Infirmary, Alden. She was 88.

Born Eleanor C. Willis in Niagara Falls, she graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1935 at age 15.

She was the widow of John A. Shirback.

Survivors include three daughters, Carol Crowley, Nancy Stockham and Patricia Nich; four sons, John A. Jr., Dennis, Mark and William; and a sister, Alice Perry.

Services were held today in Hardison Funeral Home, Ransomville.

