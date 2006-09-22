Apparent victory yet to yield refunds of health inspection fees for charities County officials blame lack of staff

Back in June, Paul Gerlach celebrated the fact that, yes indeed, you can fight County Hall.

At that time, Gerlach's group, Meals on Wheels, won the right to a refund of a controversial new county fee for health inspections.

Three months later, the local charity still is waiting for its money. So are 42 other organizations.

"We're going to get that $106 back, somehow," Gerlach said this week.

County officials acknowledge that refunds of the unpopular fee are late in going out and blame the delays on a lack of staffing in the Health Department.

"It's no secret we had significant budget cuts, and that's what the public wanted," said Dr. Anthony J. Billittier IV, the county's health commissioner. "We're struggling just to do our normal day-to-day public health tasks."

Billittier said the bulk of the refund requests have been sent to the county comptroller, the last step in the approval process. He said he hoped checks would go out soon.

"We're doing our best," he said.

After filing his request in July and waiting two months for a refund, Gerlach is skeptical.

"Nothing from Erie County is in the mail," he said of the checks. "It's not a refund unless they pay."

County lawmakers authorized the refunds after several charities complained about the fee for small events like one-day hot dog sales.

For Gerlach, a volunteer with the North Tonawanda Meals on Wheels, the new fee meant a $106 expense for the one-day fundraising event he and other volunteers held in Amherst in May.

He said the new fee, part of the county's budget-balancing strategy, consumed 25 percent of the group's profits that day.

In June, the County Legislature voted to waive the fee for charitable, philanthropic and religious organizations holding one- to three-day fundraisers. Historically, those groups range from Scout troops to softball and Little League teams.

The Legislature's action also meant the county will not receive nearly $80,000 in new revenue.

Legislator Cynthia Locklear, a West Seneca Democrat and the lawmaker who pushed for the refunds, said she was unaware of the delays but added, "I just hope the community will be patient. Sometimes it takes a long time to right a wrong."

e-mail: pfairbanks@buffnews.com