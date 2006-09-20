Walter E. Hazlewood of Niagara Falls, a retired Union Carbide Corp. employee, died Tuesday in Crestwood Health Care Center after a long illness. He was 78.

Mr. Hazlewood was born in Pulaski and attended schools there. He moved to Niagara Falls in 1946. He was a patrolman at Union Carbide for 40 years before retiring in 1985.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

His wife, Frances Granger Hazlewood, died in 1994.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Marfleet and Robin Stephenson, and two brothers, Hugh and James.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Lane Funeral Home, 8622 Buffalo Ave.

