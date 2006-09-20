State aid boost sparks 'wish list'

A boost in state aid this year has the Hamburg School Board looking for ways to spend almost $1.3 million.

The one-time-only package from the state, called Excel Aid, was offered to school districts across the state, Business Manager Thomas Bagley said Tuesday. He said Hamburg's share was figured at a rate of $315 per student, based on a student population of approximately 4,100 students.

If combined with regular state aid, Bagley said, the district could spend up to $5.2 million on upgrades without any additional tax burden to residents.

Superintendent Peter Roswell said that he asked building principals for a "wish list" and that the Audit Committee (formerly the Finance Committee) is evaluating various project ideas. An informal consensus among board members, however, seemed to point toward technology improvements.

Board member Edwin Osborne noted that a number of technology upgrades were eliminated from the $12 million building-repair project approved in the district last year and should be given top priority if a new project is undertaken.

Though no deadline has been set to use the funds, Bagley said he expects committee recommendations to be presented to the board by next month.

Also, the board set tax rates for 2006-07. With an average tax rate increase of 5.48 percent, the rate is: $23.55 per $1,000 of assessed property value in Hamburg, $22.54 for Eden, $15.97 for Boston and $25.45 for Orchard Park.

The $48 million budget was passed by voters in May. Assessments grew by about $14 million in the district this year, school officials said.

The board agreed to plan for the installation of lock boxes on the outside of each of the district's six buildings. Each box would contain keys for the building and only be accessible by the fire and police chiefs.

Board member Margaret Moses said the Fire Department had suggested the lock boxes as a way to expedite entrance into the buildings in case of an emergency.