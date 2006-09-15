Robert J. Burt Jr. of Summerfield, Fla., a longtime Cheektowaga resident and World War II veteran, died Aug. 16 in a Summerfield hospice. He was 79.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Burt was raised in Amherst and graduated from Amherst High School.

He served in the Army in Europe during and after World War II.

Mr. Burt lived in Cheektowaga for almost 20 years before moving to Summerfield around 1990.

He worked for Alox Chemical in Niagara Falls for about 18 years, then spent about 20 years working for Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. before his retirement in 1987.

A Sabres fan, Mr. Burt also liked to travel.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Norma Bantelman; a son, Richard; and a sister, Janet Siegel.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Acacia Park Cemetery, Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton.

[BONFATTI]