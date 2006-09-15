JUST ANNOUNCED

Night of Italian Stars. 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Starring Unberto Tozzi with Pupo and Natale Galleta. Avalon Ballroom, Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. (888) 836-8118. www.fallsviewcasinoresort.com. $75-$85 (Canadian funds; box office, Ticketmaster).

Frances Yip. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. Avalon Ballroom, Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. (888) 836-8118. www.fallsviewcasinoresort.com. $48-$188 (Canadian funds; box office, Ticketmaster).

Damon Wayans. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Seneca Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino and Hotel, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. 278-4944. Tickets are $30-$50 and go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday (box office, Ticketmaster).

The Wiggles. 1:30 and 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Children's entertainment. HSBC Arena.(888) 223-6000. www.hsbcarena.com. Tickets are $15.50-$32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. today (box office, Tickets.com).

The New Cars. 8 p.m. Nov. 13. Mainstage Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus, Amherst. 645-ARTS. Tickets are $36-$41 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 (box office, Ticketmaster).

Point of Grace. 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, Main Campus, 8445 Greiner Road, Clarence. 688-7165. www.easternhillschurch.org. $20 advance, $25 door (itickets.com, Benders, Life Resources).