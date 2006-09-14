NFL Network kicked off again

As expected, Time Warner announced Wednesday that it will be dropping the NFL Network again on Friday. Time Warner had dropped the channel in August when it took over Adelphia's local system, only to have the FCC put it back on because the cable company hadn't given subscribers the proper notice of it being dropped.

Gordon Harp, the Time Warner division president here, said Wednesday the cable operator didn't want to pass on to subscribers the increased cost to carry the channel. It has been and continues to be Time Warner's position nationally.

"Neither party has the confidence it can be worked out before Friday," said Harp.

The NFL Network, which will carry eight regular-season games starting in late November, reportedly is seeking a rate hike of between 75 cents and $1 a month nationally per subscriber.

The additional charge would be used to offset some of the money the NFL would have been able to get if it had sold the games to a different network carrier rather than put it on its own channel in an effort to increase distribution.

Time Warner has reaffirmed its position that it wants to put the channel on a sports tier. In that way, it would only be charged by the NFL Network for the subscribers who receive the tier. The NFL has found that position unacceptable.

The issue should heat up again in November, shortly before games on the NFL Network begin to air.

e-mail: apergament@buffnews.com