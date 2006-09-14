County's control board should be made hard

In January 2005, I was one of the first people to call for a county control board. More than a year and a half later, we have a control board, but it still remains an advisory one. Some are calling for it to be abolished, as did a letter that appeared in Everybody's Column on Sept. 4. The Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority should not be abolished, but should enter a control period (become a hard control board).

The key reason the county is in such a financial predicament is because of the use of revenue estimates and estimates of expenditure reductions that were not reasonable. These revenues or expenditure reductions either did not materialize at all or did not even come close to the amount projected.

This, together with one-shot revenue deals and borrowing to pay for non-capital expenses, increased our debt load, depleted our reserves and left us with more recurring debt than revenue. This was occurring as early as 2001, and the budget debacle of 2005 was a cumulative result over a number of years. During these years the County Legislature abdicated its budget oversight role and, with minor exceptions, rubber-stamped the county executive's proposed budgets and policy.

One of the key reasons that I advocated a control board is that it appeared that the County Legislature lacked the political will to correct this ill-advised and reckless policy and take back its oversight role in our budget process. I was disheartened when the State Legislature and the governor put a "soft" control board in place.

We are quickly coming upon another budget. The current four-year plan proposed by the administration still relies on unreasonable revenue projections and expenditure reductions. For example, to raise $24 million, the administration is proposing that we adjust the sales tax distribution agreement to exclude school districts so that they get more STAR money from the state.

Without going into the merit of this idea, it requires numerous changes in state law, county law and municipal laws, each requiring a vote of the full State Legislature, the County Legislature and the legislative branch of several municipalities. To rely on this revenue in the four-year plan is irresponsible. It is just too speculative to rely on.

The alternative of relying on personnel reductions and raising taxes is also unreasonable. As we have seen, you cannot simply take an average county wage and multiply it by a number of jobs and say that is how much we can save. You must conduct a more in-depth analysis to come up with the positions that can be eliminated and the exact savings.

To date neither the county executive and his staff nor the Legislature has shown the political will to do what is right and not popular. In the absence of a plan that does not rely on such speculative and unreasonable estimates, I believe the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority has the legal right and the moral obligation to take over and do it.

Daniel T. Warren lives in West Seneca.