LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Self-guided tour Saturday offers 'Secrets of Allentown'

This year's "Secrets of Allentown," the annual tour of historic homes and properties in the Buffalo neighborhood, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event was moved for the first time from its traditional Sunday spot on the calendar to a Saturday in response to a survey of attendees, said organizers with the Allentown Association.

The self-guided tour of homes will start at the landmark Birge Mansion, on Symphony Circle near Kleinhans Music Hall. Participants can pick up guide books there starting at 10:30 a.m.

About a dozen of Allentown's architecturally significant properties are included on this year's tour. Participants can visit the homes in any order.

Tickets are $15 Saturday at the Birge Mansion or $12 presale. Advance tickets are available at Tops Markets and online at www.tickets.com, which charges a $2.50 fee, or at Neo, Quaker Bonnet Eatery and Positively Main Street.

-----

>Photographer seeks parents of soldiers from WNY

The photographer of the "Soldier" exhibition on view at CEPA Gallery is interested in taking pictures of parents of recently returned or currently deployed soldiers from Western New York.

Suzanne Opton's series of photographs depict more than 90 soldiers at Fort Drum, allowing viewers to be "face to face with each soldier's humanity."

She wants to complete the project by photographing parents in a simple setting "to capture this uncertain time in a mothers or father's life." Participants will be provided with a color print.

For more information, call Sean Donaher at 856-2717 or e-mail sean@cepagallery.com.

-----

>Savings seen in merging tax and clerk offices

The proposed consolidation of the Town of Hamburg tax office into the town clerk's office is expected to save $65,000 a year.

The savings would come through the elimination of the tax manager's job and some part-time positions, according to Councilwoman Kathleen C. Hochul and Town Clerk Catherine A. Rybczynski.

The tax office has been under the Finance Department since the position of tax receiver was eliminated in 2004.

The Town Board on Monday night called a public hearing for its first meeting in October -- the exact date to be determined -- to consider the proposal.

-----

>Quilt depicts scenes related to 9/1 1

LOCKPORT -- The History Center of the Niagara County Historical Society, 215 Niagara St., is exhibiting a quilt through Oct. 31 that depicts patriotic scenes related to 9/1 1.

Handmade by Linda Hunter of Lockport, it is pieced together with photos she took of signs, symbols and other displays that sprang up after the terrorism attacks of five years ago.

The exhibit, which also contains newspapers, magazines, photographs and souvenirs from that day and its aftermath, can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

For more information, call the History Center at 434-7433.