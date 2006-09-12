James R. Nevin of Amherst, a retired pharmaceutical sales representative, died Aug. 31 in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga. He was 92.

Born in Buffalo, he was a lifelong resident of Amherst. He took two years of seminary training and served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933-34.

Mr. Nevin began his career in the pharmaceutical business with a job in Smithers Drug Store in Williamsville. He then was a salesman for 17 years for McNeil Pharmaceutical Co., later Johnson & Johnson, until starting his own pharmaceutical sales company. He retired 20 years ago.

He was a member of the Buffalo Drug Club and enjoyed buying and restoring antiques.

His wife, Margaret, founder of the Adult Advisement Center at the University at Buffalo, died in 1983.

Surviving are a son, Michael P., and a brother, Robert P.

[GOODWIN]