On the Record / August 31, 2006

Hires / Promotions / Honors

Cannon Design Associate Vice President John Gormley recently presented at The Campus of the Future: A Meeting of the Minds in Honolulu. Also, the firm's senior associate Kelly Hayes McAlonie and Niagara University's Judith Willard presented at the Annual No Name Facilities Conference at Syracuse University in June.

*

The law firm of Hogan and Willig, appointed Kathy McDonald an associate in the Matrimonial Department and Eric Grossman of counsel in the Personal Injury Department.

*

Century 21 Turner Brokers named Rita Corbin a licensed real estate broker at its new sales office located on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution at 15 Ramble.

*

The Waters of Dunkirk appointed Katie Wendell occupational therapist at the 40-bed short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care facility.

*

Hurwitz and Fine senior partner Dan D. Kohane was elected president of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel for 2006-2007.

*

ABC-Amega, a Buffalo-headquartered global receivables management and commercial collections firm, promoted William Bastiaan to director, global markets. Bastiaan, who launched ABC-Amega's European office, will now be responsible for oversight of sales and marketing activities in all regions outside North and South America. He joined the company in 2003 as managing director of European operations.

*

Blue Seal Feeds, an Arcade distributor of feed for dairy farms and authorized retail outlets, promoted Diane Sheehe to office manager; John Wallace to production manager and Donald R. Smith to quality control manager at the company's Arcade plant. Sheehe joined the company in 1991. Wallace served in several production positions as well as a production supervisor and plant production scheduler since joining the company in 1986. With the company since 1992, Smith has served in several production positions, bakery foreman, and most recently plant general foreman.

*

Jaeckle Fleischmann and Mugel partner Raymond P. Reichert presented at a National Business Institute Program in Buffalo.

*

Phillips Lytle attorney Tracie L. Covey recently participated in a Sterling Education Services seminar on hiring and firing in New York State.

*

CXtec sales engineer Tim Curci achieved Cisco Certified Network Professional Certification. This certification indicates advanced or journeyman knowledge of networks and allows Curci to install, configure, and troubleshoot local and wide area networks for enterprise organizations with networks from 100 to more than 500 nodes. CXtec is a provider of new and certified pre-owned computer networking and technology equipment.

***

Company items

MJ Peterson Real Estate announced plans to open its first residential office in the city in October in the former Mabel Danahy building at 431 Delaware Ave. at Edward Street. The property represents the seventh residential office of the Peterson branch locations.

*

The Bonadio Group, an accounting and business consulting services provider, recently introduced Bonadio Receivables Solutions. BRS assists healthcare providers in improving cash flow through consulting services that reduce the facility's accounts receivables, educate its accounting staff and improve supporting patient accounting operations.

*

Customer Operations Performance Center Inc. (COPC Inc.), an Amherst global expert in contact center excellence, and Proseed Corporation have renewed a strategic agreement that authorizes Proseed to administer certification to the COPC Family of Standards in Japan.

*

NOCO Energy Corp. launched its redesigned website, www.noco.com, featuring visitor-friendly navigation, money-saving offers, and an new product, Residential Natural Gas. The redesigned NOCO website allows visitors to quickly and easily access detailed information about a wide range of energy products and services.

***

Contributing

Fisher-Price awarded $2,500 to Junior Achievement of WNY to provide JA's elementary school programs to approximately 250 students at Parkdale Elementary school in East Aurora. The programs will run during the 2006-2007 school year.

***

Patents

Title: "Cover with integrated patient transfer device"

No.: 7,096,524

Inventors: Cazzini, Karl (Orchard Park); Flick, Roland E. (Elma); Snyder, Ronald S. (Orchard Park)

Assignee: Gaymar Industries (Orchard Park)

Date issued: Aug. 29, 2006

*

Title: "Control of liquid production of air separation plant network"

No.: 7,092,893

Inventors: Megan, Lawrence (East Amherst); Lennox, David F. (North Tonawanda); Scharf, Paul F. (North Tonawanda); Adebekun, Derin (Pittsford)

Assignee: Praxair Technology (Danbury, Conn.)

Date issued: Aug. 15, 2006