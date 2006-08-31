Class AA / South

Clarence

Nickname: Red Devils (2-6)

Coach: Tom Goddard, 14th seaso

The scoop: The Red Devils should be one of the area's most improved teams. Senior OT/DT Nick Borgosz (6-5, 335) is a three-year starter who has been to one-day camps at Boston College, Syracuse and UB. Senior TB/safety John Sytz was the Red Devils' leading rusher last year (500-plus yards). He joins Borgosz as a three-year starter. Pound-for-pound, FB Mike Poss is the strongest player on the team with a 300 bench. OL/DL Chris Skubis is back after missing last season with a broken elbow suffered in practice. Academically, he's a 99 average student. "I hope we can turn the corner this year," said Goddard.

Schedule

Sept. 2, at Kenmore West, 2 p.m.

Sept. 8, at W. Seneca West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, Frontier, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23, Orchard Park, 2 p.m.

Sept. 30, Jamestown, 2 p.m.

Oct. 6, at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14, Lake Shore, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21, at Lockport, 2 p.m.

***

Frontier

Nickname: Falcons (2-6)

Coach: Rich Gray, first season

The scoop: The Falcons return their entire backfield with QB Matt Dunkle (leading rusher), RB Antoine Myles (long TD run versus Hamburg) and Rob Golabak (leading scorer). Golabak was also good on special teams. Also getting some carries will be junior RB Korry Quirk, up from the JV. He would have played varsity last year but he was coming off ACL surgery. He played lacrosse in the spring and can really "scoot," according to lax coach Terry Ostrander. The top linemen are Gil Rodriguez (a 250-pounder who can bench 350) and Kyle Kurtz. Derek Megger is back after missing last season with a broken leg suffered in August camp. The Falcons look for big things from FB Nick MacDonald, who has pushed his weight to 225.

Schedule

Sept. 1, Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, Kenmore West, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16, at Clarence, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Hamburg, 2 p.m.

Sept. 29, Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, at W. Seneca West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13, Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21, at Jamestown, 2 p.m.

***

Jamestown

Nickname: Red Raiders (8-2)

Coach: Sam Restivo, third season

The scoop: The Raiders nearly made the playoffs last year. Senior TE/LB Aaron Connacher is a three-year starter. One of the team's leaders on defense will be senior LB Ben Denn. The feature back will be senior Nick Trussalo, whose season was cut short last year with a concussion. The Red Raiders will start three 300-pounders on the O-line -- senior Matt Robbins and juniors Alex Woleen and Tony Nary. Junior FB Deion Jackson started last year and excels at LB. A pair of sophomores are fighting for the QB spot -- Chris Prinzi (5-6, 150) and Ben Chachini (6-5, 180). "They both make good decisions. The nice thing is one of those kids will play for three years," said Restivo.

Schedule

Sept. 2, at Sweet Home, 2 p.m.

Sept. 8, at Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16, West Seneca West, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23, Niagara-Wheatfield, 2 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Clarence, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7, Orchard Park, 2 p.m.

Oct. 13, at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21, Frontier, 2 p.m.

***

Lancaster

Nickname: Redskins (5-5)

Coach: Len Jankiewicz, 21st season

The scoop: The Redskins will depend on successes of past JV seasons (13-2-1 last two years). Senior QB Ken Murphy and first-year assistant coach Tom Murphy (his father) look to ignite the Redskins' offense. The 'Skins return just one starter on offense (TE Dan Brownson) and two on defense (LB Andy Kryszak and CB Greg Chadwick). DT Brian Tabaczynski led the team in sack yards with 42. Sophomore Jake Schonert, son of Bills QB coach Turk Schonert, is a transfer.

Schedule

Sept. 2, at Lockport, 2 p.m.

Sept. 8, Wmsv. North, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, at West Seneca West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29, at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, Clarence, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Depew, 7:30 p.m.

***

Orchard Park

Nickname: Quakers (10-1)

Coach: Gene Tundo, 13th season

The scoop: The fortunes of the two-time defending Class AA champs will rest somewhat on brothers Joe and Mike Leavell. Tundo said Joe, a hard-working TE/DE, is the type of kid other players can follow. According to Tundo, Mike (QB/S) has a strong arm and is fast and smart. The brothers' father, Mike, was the Connolly Cup winner in 1979. OP has won 19 games the past two years. RB Justin Maderer showed his speed last year when he filled in after Joe Callegari got hurt. OP graduated seven Class AA South all-stars. "We graduated a ton. If we're ever going to have a rebuilding year, it would be this year, but we're going to be exciting to watch," Tundo said.

Schedule

Sept. 1, at N. Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8, Niag.-Wheatfield, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Clarence, 2 p.m.

Sept. 30, West Seneca West, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7, at Jamestown, 2 p.m.

Oct. 13, at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

***

West Seneca West

Nickname: Indians (7-2)

Coach: Joe Cantafio, second season

The scoop: West graduated 19 of 22 starters from last year's playoff team. Cantafio said senior RB/LB Dan Simon, a three-year member of the varsity, is one of smartest players he's ever coached. "He's always in the right place," he said. Senior safety and kick returner Gavin Gaiser is being looked at for QB, along with Adam Spilsbury, last year's JV starter. Junior two-way tackle Neil Raddu was named the Top Run Blocker at the Down and Dirty Camp. Junior Sean Painter (6-2, 225) is a hard working G/LB who will line up next to Raddu. Jon Eric Banach is back after starting last year as a sophomore.

Schedule

Sept. 1, Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8, Clarence, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, at Jamestown, 2 p.m.

Sept. 22, Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Orchard Park, 2 p.m.

Oct. 6, Frontier, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13, at North Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20, at West Seneca East, 7 p.m.