'Invincible' offers fun and inspiration

It may be a relief to some to learn that "Invincible," the latest inspirational, quasi-factual sports drama from Disney, does not ruin an already captivating story with an overdose of romanticism. Although there is perhaps an overload of slow-motion photography here, there are no overwrought speeches from the head coach, and the film, against all odds, is both sufficiently realistic and fun to watch.

Mark Wahlberg plays Vince Papale, a part-time substitute teacher from south Philadelphia who is let go from his job, left suddenly by his wife, and then forced to ask to borrow money from his father. Papale's bad fortune is reversed, however, when his friends encourage him to attend an open tryout session for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Papale is the lone prospect who is invited back to training camp by Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil (Greg Kinnear) and eventually makes the team, much to the delight of his friends from the gritty, blue-collar enclave that is south Philadelphia.

The film succeeds most notably in its portrayal of an urban, post-Vietnam working class. In this world, jobs are hard to come by and even harder to keep, and Papale and his friends are well aware of this reality but decidedly good-natured about it. The dank apartment in which Papale lives has gashes in the wallpaper made during an angry rant after his wife's departure, and its shoddiness further underscores the misery of his situation. In contrast, the bright lights of the NFL stadiums are beacons of hope.

Wahlberg does a commendable job in this film. His everyman aura suits his latest role perfectly. His acting is seldom strained, and he manages to exude both the cool confidence and self-doubt necessary for the role.

To be sure, "Invincible" is not without warts. Kinnear's portrayal of head coach Vermeil, which is not enhanced in the slightest by the '70s slacks the actor sports throughout the film, at times approaches unintended parody.

Notwithstanding, it is safe to say that Disney has again produced a solid, bankable, sports epic that will satisfy audiences of all ages. While "Invincible" is essentially a riff on everything from "Rocky" to "The Rookie" to "Remember the Titans," it is a reminder that the theme all of these films share -- that anyone can achieve greatness -- remains as universal as it is inspiring.

Invincible

3 stars (out of 4)

Rating: PG-13

Peter Fulham will be a junior at Canisius High School.