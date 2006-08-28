Plan B, Bush's way Republicans continue to block science with shameful political speed bumps

Here's the big lesson of the Plan B delirium that gripped the Bush administration for more than three years: Given a divergence between scientific data and right wing dogma, Bush Republicans will always scratch their ideological itch first.

Last week, the administration finally popped its balloon of intransigence on the morning-after pill, with the Food and Drug Administration bowing to political and scientific pressure to make the emergency contraceptive available without prescription to women 18 or older.

But approval came only after years of resistance by the Bush Republicans who politicized science and ignored public health. It is no coincidence that the FDA's surrender came only after two senators -- Hillary Clinton of New York and Patty Murray of Washington -- blocked approval of Dr. Andrew C. von Eschenbach as FDA commissioner.

The FDA's politicization of the Plan B debate was unconscionable, but par for the Bush administration's course. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office investigated the FDA's actions on Plan B and found that political appointees had decided to reject over-the-counter sales months before FDA staff even completed its scientific review. Indeed, FDA staff told GAO investigators that top agency administrators intruded into the process early and, in unprecedented fashion, willfully ignored scientific input.

That has been the Bush way. Whether the subject is global warming, the environment in general, therapeutic cloning or sexual health, Bush ignores science in favor of his own, often ill-considered views.

In 2003, the administration changed, then eliminated the global warming section of a report by the Environmental Protection Agency. It altered a fact sheet by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so that instead of explaining the proper use of condoms, it focused on condom failure rates.

Under intense pressure, and worried about losing Republican seats in November's mid-term elections, the administration finally chucked its charade on emergency contraception, though we hope supporters will push to lower the age at which women still need a prescription. But there is no reason to think this leopard changed its spots. Bush Republicans are all about getting what they want. What is right for the country or best for Americans matters little to them.