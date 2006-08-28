Guzman hopes UB's number is up

Ramon Guzman grew up in the Bronx, a few blocks from Yankee Stadium, never aspiring to wear pinstripes, football being his game.

He arrived at the University at Buffalo in 2002, a power running back with an encouraging future. The first time he touched the ball he scored a touchdown, which seemed like an omen at the time, although hindsight has since revealed any portent was imagined.

Guzman's career has been a whirlwind of change, a swirl of numerical and positional upheaval, about the lone constant being UB's inability to win a few every now and then. He's played running back, safety and linebacker. He's on his second head coach. He's discarded uniform numbers like sanitary socks, running through Nos. 30, 31, 55 and 32 before No. 2 finally became available and he snatched it in a flash.

"This is the number that I wanted," he said. "In high school I played in two all-star games with it, and it has meaning to me. I had to wait awhile because other guys had it. And when it came open I jumped all over it."

Five numbers in one career. Must be some kind of school record.

"Probably," Guzman laughed. "I have to look into that."

This is it for Guzman, the beginning of the final leg of his college football journey. Thursday night he'll be lining up at outside linebacker, a position he's come to relish, as the Turner Gill era commences with a game against Temple at UB Stadium.

A victory over the Owls would represent somewhat of a landmark win for Guzman, the Bulls never having been above .500 at any point in a career that includes a redshirt sophomore season. But he refuses to buy into the suggestion that his time at UB, which is 5-41 since he first put on a uniform, would have best been spent somewhere else, in a program already stabilized.

"I don't have any regrets," he said. "I believe I was put here for a reason. If it was to endure three losing seasons, then that's what it is. I'm a bigger man for it. But I came here to turn the program around, and I still have that chance."

That's the kind of attitude the new coaching staff was looking for as it took over a program that progress has evaded. There's a difference between having been beaten and having been beaten down. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Williams, who spent 12 years playing in the NFL, believes the outlook Guzman's maintained through hard times speaks to his resiliency, his determination, his heart, may even have deepened his hunger. Guzman was named a team captain Sunday, the ultimate preseason salute.

"It shaped the type of guy that I know I'm coaching," Williams said. "His work ethic, his desire to want to win, his leadership skills, I'm sure were impacted and developed through adversity. He's going to factor in real well in what we're trying to do."

Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens is the player Guzman most admires because Lewis never stops, never slows, pursues every play to its finality.

"I'm just that kind of person," Guzman said. "I like running. That's why, when I was a safety, I was fine with it. I can run all day. Now that I'm a linebacker it's totally different. I got to take on more of the run. But it's still fun. More contact."

He'll finish up with his degree in sociology, get on with the next phase of his life in the spring. Five years invested, five victories to show for it, making this year's goal plain and simple.

"Win some games," Guzman said. "Just win some games. I came here back in '02 to help build the program and that's still the vision. One-and-10, one-and-11, it's time for a change. It's about that time."

