Scholarship to honor ex-principal

A group that thought the world of former Niagara-Wheatfield Principal Charles T. Pelcin wants to make sure he's remembered.

The group has begun a scholarship fund in his name.

Pelcin, who died unexpectedly last month at age 70, served for 29 years as principal at the high school. His friends have decided to contribute to the scholarship as a way to pay back Pelcin for what he did for them.

Fred J. Barone, who for years served as Pelcin's assistant principal, said the group came up with the idea to have a scholarship based on leadership.

"He had to lead us through some difficult times, and everything went well," Barone said. "He always had a plan, and everything worked."

Barone said the group has accumulated almost $2,000 so far for the scholarship, which will be awarded to a graduating senior as long as the fund remains solvent.

The Charles T. Pelcin Leadership Award will be given to a senior who has the respect of his or her class and staff as a student leader, Barone said.

Pelcin began teaching for the district in 1958. In 1960, he became an administrative assistant and a few years later became the school's assistant principal. The School Board in 1966 appointed him to be principal after Richard H. Eden moved to Arizona, Barone said.

Pelcin held his position until retiring in 1995.

Barbara G. Haseley, one of his former students and employees, called Pelcin a "gentle giant." She worked for him as a student.

"He came to pick me up every day in the summer when I worked for him," Haseley said. "He really cared about the kids at the school."

Pelcin had planned to attend Haseley's 40th class reunion but died before the event, Haseley said.

Niagara County Legislature Chairman William L. Ross, who also worked as an assistant principal with Pelcin, also said he was a great leader.

"I always looked up to him because he had that quick mind," Ross said. "When there was a problem, he always had a plan."

K. Gilbert Kroening, a retired teacher and former assistant principal at the middle school, also raved about Pelcin.

"He was a very fair-minded man," Kroening said. "He really put the children in the district first."

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund is asked to send a check, made payable to the Charles T. Pelcin Memorial Leadership Award, to Fred Barone, 3357 Lower Mountain Road, Sanborn, NY 14132.

