Local Authors

Two Western New York writers want to make you better at writing and interviewing, and they've recently published books to do just that.

* Paul Chimera, a freelance journalist and college writing instructor, has just released "Nuts, Bolts & Anecdotes: Journalists Discuss Interviewing and Note-Taking in Their Own Words."

The self-published book, intended for professional journalists and students, includes interviews with more than 75 working journalists -- including reporters from The Buffalo News, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and USA Today -- about their thoughts on interviewing and note-taking techniques.

The 168-page paperback is available by writing to 419 Burroughs Drive No. 7, Amherst, NY 14226 or e-mailing chimera1@verizon.net.

* Ralph Wahlstrom, director of the writing program at Buffalo State College, has produced "The Tao of Writing," a book which examines the creative process for writers and encourages writers to release their creative energy to full potential.

Wahlstrom's 210-page book, available from Adams Media for $13, offers writers a "new perspective" on the writing process, and contains a mix of both practical and inspirational guidance.

-- Charity Vogel