Newest U.S. citizens welcomed with music

Seventy-one people became American citizens Thursday. They also had the chance to hear from a Buffalo music luminary.

JoAnn Falletta, music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, was the guest speaker at a naturalization ceremony in the court of U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Arcara noted that those taking the oath of citizenship came from 39 countries, including Albania, Cuba, Ethiopia, Hungary, Iran, Romania, Vietnam, Kenya and Brazil.

Falletta spoke about her two grandfathers, who left lives of poverty in Italy to travel to the United States and become citizens almost a century ago. She said she and her sister are among the first people in her family to graduate from college.

"There is not a single day that I don't feel gratitude for [my grandparents] and the life they have given me in the United States," Falletta said.

She noted that music is an international language, adding that musical influences from Europe, Africa and South America helped form the "beautiful tapestry" of music that Americans enjoy today.

"Each one of you can and will make our great country better," the musician told the new citizens.

Arcara urged them to exercise their rights to vote and to speak out about wrongdoing when they see it.

Alex Boissonnault, a young violinist from Williamsville, entertained the group with classical music selections, and soprano Maria Goodrich sang "God Bless America."

U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services usually has one such ceremony a month in Buffalo's federal courthouse.

