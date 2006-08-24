UB's D-line a mystery Just one candidate has ever started

Perhaps the University at Buffalo defensive linemen should wear question marks on their practice jerseys instead of numbers, because they're certainly an unknown commodity.

There's only one player who has even started a game as a collegian and that was three seasons ago. No fewer than eight players have a shot to be one of the four starters in the Bulls' 4-3 defense, and distinguishing who starts should begin to become easier as UB draws closer to its season opener against Temple next Thursday night.

"The defensive line will be a group that we want to see improvement from in every practice," said UB coach Turner Gill. "The defensive line will be an attacking group."

There are some players who are emerging as obvious starters. Junior Trevor Scott moved over from tight end in the spring because of a lack of depth and is now a virtual lock at defensive end. Earlier in training camp, Gill praised the play of end Dane Robinson, a redshirt freshman, true freshman tackle Anel Montanez and junior end James Judges.

Junior tackle Marck Abraham recorded just 10 tackles last season, but he is the only returning player who has started a game. As a true freshman in 2003, Abraham played in 11 of 12 games and started against Colgate. He played in seven games last fall after sitting out 2004 because of an injury. Frankie Pointer, a redshirt freshman, figures to be in the mix as well as sophomore tackle Ronald Hilaire, junior end Labinot Hakanjin, who transferred from Erie Community College in 2004, and sophomore Mike Thompson.

The unit is coached by Toby Williams, the brother of UB defensive coordinator Jimmy Williams. The Williams brothers both starred at Nebraska and each enjoyed a lengthy career in the NFL.

"Coach Williams is doing a great job with us," said Scott, who as a reserve tight end last season had eight receptions for 55 yards. "He really pushes us for extra effort. We have pretty good depth at all of our positions and everyone is competing every day to get that starting job."

But trying to name even one projected starter is difficult, even for the coaches, and that wait-and-see development has led to vigorous workouts in the trenches.

"Nothing is set in stone right now," Scott said. "Everyone is going at it in practice."

The Bulls lost four senior starters from last season's team -- ends Aaron Sanders and Phil Jacques and tackles Rob Schroeder and Kirk Berry -- which provoked assumptions that the line might be vulnerable this season. They were a big reason why the Bulls finished fourth overall in total defense in the Mid-American Conference.

It didn't help the Bulls' depth when junior Andrae Smith suffered a knee injury that has prevented him from participating in training camp, and when tackle Ted Rene was dismissed from the team just before camp began. Smith showed potential as a pass rusher and Rene was a surprise during spring drills.

So the cynicism, Scott said, is understood. But that doesn't mean he agrees with it.

"We lost a lot of good players last year but we are working to get a foundation for our defensive line this year," he said. "It's all about getting better every day and there's a lot of people making big plays right now."

e-mail: rmckissic@buffnews.com