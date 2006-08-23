The new Buffalo Public Schools Foundation got off the ground Tuesday evening with $1.2 million in cash, scholarships and in-kind services from private sources.

The foundation's goal is to create an endowment of about $10 million that can pump private money into the school district's academic, arts and athletic programs every year.

Foundation board President Dan Boscarino, senior vice president of human resources at M&T Bank, welcomed 110 people at a reception in the University at Buffalo's Center for Excellence on Ellicott Street.

"I decided to get involved when I heard on the news last fall that there wasn't sufficient equipment for our sports teams or uniforms for cheerleaders," Boscarino said. "I truly believe that with this foundation we can make a difference."

School Superintendent James A. Williams recalled arriving in Buffalo a year ago and receiving a disturbing letter from Thomas E. Baker, president of the John R. Oishei Foundation.

"He said: 'The Oishei Foundation has supported the Buffalo Public Schools for many years, but we have not seen a return on our investment. And until we can see some significant outcomes, we are not going to follow that path,' " Williams recalled. "I called him and said I couldn't disagree."

Since then, Williams added, he has been building partnerships with corporations and individuals intent on "opening up a world of possibilities to children who often face closed doors."

Leading the list of donors isCoca-Cola, which presented the foundation a check for $85,000 and has made a 10-year commitment that may yield up to $3 million to the schools.

Laidlaw Education Services pledged $200,000 over the next four years and Johnson Controls $80,000 over four years.

The Buffalo Bills have already donated more than $200,000 to the school district's stadium fund.

Nike, through its local franchise, Ad Pro Team Sports, donated $105,000.

Employees of Redline Recovery Services, 50 percent of them graduates of Buffalo Public Schools, donated $20,540.

Medaille College whose soccer and lacrosse teams will play on Buffalo Public School fields this fall -- pledged a four-year scholarship every year and signified it with a giant check for $73,120.

In addition, Williams announced, Bob and Mindy Rich of Rich Products Corp. have precipitated a flurry of checks from more than 50 corporations and individuals in memory of Rich's father, Robert E., who died Feb. 15.

Veteran businessman Paul L. Snyder II pledged an as-yet undetermined amount, and many other sources are still weighing in.

