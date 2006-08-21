LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Campaign will stress: 'Buy Fresh Buy Local'

HUMPHREY -- The Sustainable Agriculture Working Group will plan its "Buy Fresh Buy Local" campaign in a meeting at 7 p.m. today in the Tickletown Trust and Trade at the Four Corners here at 4484 Humphrey Road.

The group of Cattaraugus County farmers and agricultural business owners and consumers has been meeting to create a framework for a locally based food system. New members are welcome to attend.

For information, contact Joan S. Petzen of Cornell Cooperative Extension at 699-2377, Ext. 124, or Hank Herrera, New York Sustainable Agriculture Working Group, (585) 271-0490.