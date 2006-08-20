Pro-war veteran group endorses candidates

Vets for Freedom, a group of Iraq War supporters that failed in its efforts to "embed" its war correspondents with major newspapers, has formed a political committee that is supporting pro-war candidates -- starting with Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut.

The group took out a full-page ad in Monday's Hartford Courant to pay homage to Lieberman, the three-term senator who lost a Democratic primary earlier this month to anti-war candidate Ned Lamont.

"Thank you, Senator Lieberman," the ad said. "Iraq and Afghanistan are complicated wars. But you have not let politics influence your position. . . . We are veterans of these wars, and we salute you."

Lieberman is now running as an independent, and the Lamont campaign responded to the Vets for Freedom ad by saying the senator is now winning support from a group with deep Republican ties.

"They're trying to 'Swift Boat' Ned Lamont," said George Jepsen, former Democratic chairman in Connecticut and a key adviser to Lamont, alluding to the 2004 Swift Boat Veterans for Truth attacks on Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry. "They're trying to turn the war into an asset for Joe Lieberman rather than the albatross it should be."

The Lieberman ad showcases the veterans group's creation of the Vets for Freedom Action Fund, a political group registered with the Internal Revenue Service in late July. No records are available yet about how the group is funded.

Vets for Freedom formed earlier this year to support the Iraq mission.

In April, Taylor Gross, a former White House spokesman under President Bush, approached The Buffalo News and at least three other newspapers suggesting that two of the group's leaders Wade Zirkle of Virginia and David Bellavia of Batavia serve as embedded freelance reporters in Iraq.

Gross never identified Zirkle and Bellavia as leaders of the pro-war group. Instead, he said the two Iraq vets would "offer balanced and credible viewpoints" on the war.

No mainstream newspaper accepted Gross' offer, so Zirkle and Bellavia traveled to Iraq in June and blogged on the Vets for Freedom Web site.

Asked why Vets for Freedom had created a political committee, Zirkle said, "We wanted to support people in Washington that understand the mission as it relates to long-term national security."

