Emilio and Corsignana Corbelli

Mr. and Mrs. Emilio P. Corbelli of Williamsville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise gathering of family and friends in Niko's Restaurant, Wheatfield. Mr. Corbelli and Corsignana Rina were married July 7, 1956, in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Buffalo. He is a retired computer control test equipment supervisor for Sierra Research, Cheektowaga; she is a retired electronic assembler for Sierra Research. The couple has three children and four grandchildren.