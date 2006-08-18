Pataki's veto of landfill limits upsets bill's sponsors

Gov. George E. Pataki vetoed a bill Wednesday that its supporters say would have prevented the expansion of a hazardous waste landfill near Lake Ontario in the Niagara County towns of Lewiston and Porter.

The bill, which passed unanimously in the Senate and received only one "no" vote in the Assembly, would have amended environmental conservation law to prohibit solid waste treatment facilities in areas in which they could send discharge into the Great Lakes system.

The bill was aimed at preventing Chemical Waste Management from expanding its Niagara County hazardous waste landfill.

"I was crestfallen," Senate sponsor George D. Maziarz, R-Newfane, told The Buffalo News after the veto. "I thought he was going to sign it. It was the right thing to do."

Assemblywoman Francine DelMonte, D-Lewiston, the bill's Assembly sponsor, said she was also disappointed in the governor.

"There's a part of me that believes that the governor takes the position that he's leaving office, and he would prefer to leave the issue to be dealt with by a new administration," DelMonte said.

Pataki let the bill sit on his desk for close to two weeks before vetoing it. In his veto memo, the governor wrote that he approved a bill last year that requires the state Department of Environmental Conservation to create a statewide siting plan for hazardous waste facilities.

"[It] would be premature to foreclose the option of expanding this facility pending the issuance of the final statewide siting plan," he wrote.

DelMonte disagreed.

"The Great Lakes legislation and the siting plan are two different documents and are two different issues," she said. The siting plan, which is expected to be issued next year, doesn't include provisions about the Great Lakes, she added.

The governor also wrote that the DEC and Department of State cited "serious flaws" in the bill, such as its inclusion of 24 counties in the Great Lakes system, its limits on the amount of out-of-state waste and the notion that it would "inappropriately circumvent the long-established process for regulating such facilities."

"I am . . . baffled at the governor's logic," Maziarz said in a written statement before the interview. "[A] law passed in 1987 required the creation of [a statewide hazardous waste siting plan] within six months. It's now 2006, and no plan has been adopted. . . . It is inexcusable for the governor to now use the dysfunction of his own administration as grounds for vetoing a 'no-brainer' bill."

Chemical Waste Management has proposed to build a second landfill on its 710-acre Balmer Road property. The company says its current landfill will reach capacity within five years. It is the only licensed hazardous waste landfill in the Northeast.

CWM is owned by Waste Management out of Houston. One of Waste Management's other subsidiaries, Waste Management of New York, gave $2,500 to Pataki in March 2004, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

