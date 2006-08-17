Teacher's harassment charges dropped Accused of overdoing discipline of 3 pupils

Three harassment counts were dropped Wednesday in Town Court against a veteran Niagara-Wheatfield teacher who had been accused of going overboard in disciplining three middle school pupils.

Bruce Strassburg, 57, a Latin teacher who has been a teacher and a coach in the district for 36 years, has spent his summer vacation defending his actions of May 25.

The high school tennis coach was accused of going too far in dealing with three disruptive pupils after he was called to help another coach maintain order.

The three boys, who were being unruly and disrespectful to another teacher, said Strassburg forced them to do sit-ups, put a knee in one boy's back, stepped on another boy's hand and poked another boy in the face, according to police reports.

Parents of the three pupils called Lewiston police, and charges were filed.

"We need to remind the police to eradicate real crimes, not trivial incidents," Niagara County District Attorney Matthew Murphy wrote in a recommendation to Town Justice Thomas J. Sheeran, who handled the case. "Strassburg did what was expected of him. It was appropriate behavior. It was a measured response given the circumstances."

Murphy noted that in the physical contact, no pupils were injured. He also noted that Strassburg's guilt was not overwhelming and that the teacher had a good character and reputation.

After dismissing the case, Sheeran apologized to Strassburg that the three second-degree harassment charges had been lodged.

James M. Perry, Strassburg's lawyer, cited several past cases where "teachers must be supreme" in order to maintain order, but "use force wisely, not excessively."

Superintendent Judith Howard said in June that the district had an internal investigation and agreed on a confidential settlement, which was compared to a plea deal. The settlement with the Board of Education avoided any further hearings on the matter and offered no admission of guilt.

Strassburg was allowed to remain on the job after the charges were filed. After court Wednesday night, he said he did not want to comment specifically on the case but said he appreciated all the support he received during the past three months.

"Thank you to all who supported me for your kind thoughts and prayerful support, both quietly and publicly, which made this situation much more bearable," he said.

Asked how this would affect him on the job in the future, he responded, "It's been 36 years. I do the best that I can."

Perry said his client's case was dismissed in the interest of justice and Strassburg would likely have been acquitted if there had been a trial.

"[Mr. Strassburg] has had 36 years of service with an impeccable and unblemished record," Perry said. "These charges should never have been brought against my client. The district attorney was never consulted [before charges were filed]. It's tragic that he had to suffer through this."

e-mail: nfischer@buffnews.com