Taking care of business For 3,400 volunteers at United Way's annual Day of Caring, service is all in a day's work

First Niagara Bank employee Carey Gorski spent Wednesday morning not at work, but blowing bubbles.

And her boss was OK with it.

Gorski was one of thousands of employees -- and bosses -- who played hooky to play with kids, paint walls and plant flowers for 120 area agencies on the 14th annual United Way Day of Caring.

First Niagara Bank was among more than 175 local companies that organized teams for the community service day. Gorski and her co-workers volunteered at the Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center, 50 E. North St., where they helped run carnival activities like face-painting, a ring toss, bounce houses and bubble blowing.

A five-year veteran of the Day of Caring, Gorski called the center her favorite agency so far.

"I feel guilty because I'm not dirty, but I probably made someone's day," she said.

Some volunteers did get dirt on their shoes. Eighty Praxair employees spent the morning at Grace Manor Health Care Facility on Symphony Circle, where they pulled weeds, installed a small pond with a fountain, planted flowers and laid fresh coats of pink, blue and white paint on the fourth-floor hallway walls.

"This is the type of thing that we couldn't do -- we couldn't get all these people together," said Grace Manor administrator Charles Ferraro, looking over the brighter, tidier garden in front of the nursing home.

The region's nearly 3,400 volunteers were well aware of their strength in numbers.

University at Buffalo employees Diane Gayles and Ruth Bryant left one campus and went to another. The two women helped teachers get ready for the new school year at Buffalo School 30. UB faculty, staff and students volunteered at five locations.

"I've never seen so many boxes and books," Gayles, who works in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions, said at the lunch and thank-you festivities held for volunteers in HSBC Arena.

Gayles, who brought her recently retired husband, George, to the school, spent her birthday unpacking boxes and moving desks and chairs. There was no cake, but that didn't matter.

"It's better to give than to receive, that's how I see it," she said.

