Terrorists could easily enter U.S. at New York's northern border

ST. REGIS MOHAWK RESERVATION -- There is a lot of anxiety along the U.S.-Canadian border here, where it's not always clear who is in control, but where officials say there is little doubt a terrorist could slip through.

This 12-mile stretch along the St. Lawrence River -- with its islands, peninsulas and three other rivers -- is where smugglers since Prohibition have established pipelines for cigarettes, cash, illegal aliens, drugs -- you name it.

Beyond the 12-mile shoreline of the reservation, the northern border in Franklin County stretches 48 miles, mostly through forests.

And during a time of heightened concern over terrorism, this tangle of borders and Indian sovereignty presents challenges to homeland security.

A half dozen reservation roads cross into Canada without border checkpoints. Those driving off-road vehicles can wind their way through farmland and wilderness with little fear of being stopped.

Consequently, this Mohawk territory is considered one of the most vulnerable stretches along the 4,000-mile northern border of the United States.

"It's pretty much common knowledge there's 20-plus known terrorist cells in Montreal, and Montreal is 45 minutes away from us," said Dick Ashlaw, the U.S. Border Patrol's agent-in-charge here. "We have caught individuals with affiliations to known terrorist organizations."

He declined to offer further details.

But federal and local authorities worry. "My biggest nightmare is someone coming to this country and doing something horrible and tracing [their entry] back to this county," said Derek Champagne, district attorney for Franklin County on the northern New York border where the reservation is located. "I think that's a very real possibility."

"We've debriefed people who have said they've transported metal containers welded shut across the border," he added. "You don't know what's going through."

So far, the worst fears haven't been met. But during The Buffalo News' three-day visit to the North Country, it's not difficult to understand why there is concern.

>Easy smuggling

A 22-year-old recently charged with smuggling marijuana showed just how easy it is to cross the border here undetected.

The young man, who is not a Mohawk and lives 13 miles south of the reservation, told authorities he crossed the border at least 200 times in just more than a year.

He and another hauled their four-wheelers or snowmobiles on a trailer to either a farmhouse or a camp, unloaded them, then drove their off-road vehicles to a gravel pit, then onto a dirt road into Canada. From there, they typically brought back 150 pounds of marijuana stuffed in duffel bags.

The man told police he crossed the border -- off the reservation -- at various points along a 20-mile or so line back into Franklin County, from Fort Covington to Churubusco.

"When one area heated up [Border Patrol], they would simply move a couple miles down the road for access," according to a summary prepared by the Franklin County Narcotics/Border Task Force.

Residents say they commonly see people trying to get over the border.

Standing on her front porch, overlooking the Eastern tip of Cornwall Island, Lily Thompson nodded her head knowingly when asked about smugglers and others trying to sneak across the border.

Two men she believed to be Pakistanis showed up at her house on the Canadian portion of the reservation last fall, willing to pay "whatever you asked" for a ride to the United States. She wasn't interested, she told them.

"The Pakistanis still ask to get a ride over to the States," she said. "There's no security, and the boats the police have aren't that good."

When asked about smugglers, she turned silent, fearful of retribution. "I've seen housing and cars burned," she said.

A Franklin County dairy farmer who lives three-quarters of a mile from Quebec, next to an unguarded road crossing into the province, says traffic "really speeds up" after midnight. But Don Chapman says a month can pass before he sees a Border Patrol agent.

"If they want this 9/1 1 business to work, they have to control all these roads that are open," Chapman said. "They don't have to have these roads going into Canada."

Local and federal officials here share his concern. But closing the reservation roads at the border would alienate the Mohawks, who rely on them to travel between the American side of the reservation and the Canadian side.

>Problems aren't new

Problems here aren't new. For many who live here, the border is paths through woods, unmonitored two-lane roads, farmland, fields and rivers. It's been a haven for years for Mohawks and others smuggling liquor, guns and tax-free cigarettes.

Since the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the recent June arrests of a group of al-Qaida sympathizers in Toronto, law enforcement officials have become more concerned about the northern border.

Many Mohawks also are worried. "I'm totally against terrorism and alien smuggling," said ironworker Scott Simmons, in front of a home on Cornwall Island in the Ontario portion of the reservation.

"A lot of my people, including myself, are ironworkers and work in New York City," he said. "Some of my relatives worked on building the Twin Towers."

Still, the geography and jurisdictional issues make the northern boundary a tempting place to cross.

No fewer than 12 law enforcement agencies -- from the New York State Police and U.S. Border Patrol as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and tribal forces -- patrol the area, and not all of the jurisdictions overlap.

The U.S. and Canadian authorities are allowed to go on the reservation but are often reluctant to do that, for fear of raising tensions with the Mohawks over sovereignty.

In fact, some Mohawks sometimes show open hostility against the U.S. border patrol.

About a year ago, a group of Native Americans tossed quarter sticks of dynamite toward Border Patrol boats. Concussions from the powerful blasts knocked over the agents.

Some smugglers in high-powered boats have slammed into Border Patrol boats, damaging or destroying the government vessels.

Other times, individuals fired AK-47 rifles in response to police checkpoints as a way of "saying hello, we know you're here, and we don't like it," Ashlaw said.

Mohawks describe the international boundary as an "imaginary line" that does not apply to them because they consider all the land Mohawk territory.

But the boundaries of two nations, two Canadian provinces, New York State and Franklin County do matter to outside police agencies on both sides of the border.

"None of the police agencies here have total jurisdiction," Ashlaw said, "but the criminals and smugglers can move with impunity across boundaries that law enforcement cannot."

>Tribal police an issue

That's why tribal leaders on the American side of the reservation say their own police should be relied upon to guard the border.

"These boys know everyone," St. Regis Mohawk Chief Barbara Lazore said of tribal police officers. "They can spot a stranger. The State Police and Border Patrol do not know our people. They can't spot a stranger."

If the United States wants better border protection, the federal government should pay the Mohawks on the U.S. side just as the Canadian government does for the Mohawk police force on the Canadian said, the Mohawks say.

The Mohawks also say the tribe could afford to increase the size of its own police force if it wasn't required to pay $2.1 million annually for the State Police presence at their Mohawk gambling casino. The Mohawks spend about $1.2 million a year from casino profits to support the tribal police department. The force has one boat to patrol the waterways.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs recently awarded $261,000 for the tribe to hire four new officers for border security, but for the most part, tribal leaders have had to rely on themselves to provide law enforcement.

The Canadian federal government and the provincial governments of Ontario and Quebec, though, pay all the costs for police protection for the Mohawks on the Canadian side of the reservation.

"They're the first eyes. They're of great value. They're our biggest partner on this side of the border," said Sgt. Michael D. Harvey of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Cornwall office.

That's not the prevailing attitude on the American side.

"It's the job of the United States Border Patrol to protect America's borders between the ports of entry," Ashlaw said. "They [the tribal police] have community issues they need to address, normal police business. They need to focus on their mission."

>Security has improved

Nonetheless, border security has improved in recent years.

The U.S. government has added dozens of Border Patrol agents to Northern New York since 2001.

And Border Patrol as well as Mohawks agree fewer illegal aliens are getting across the border.

Also, Ashlaw confirmed the agency has installed video cameras and metal detectors along trails. Sensors placed in fields pick up the vibrations of somebody walking or a four-wheeler on the move. A satellite navigation system tracks the locations of the sensors, so agents know where to go when somebody trips a sensor.

Also, the agencies here plan more joint maneuvers on the reservation waterways. It has been a few years since that last happened.

But authorities say more needs to be done. Local officials say there still aren't enough agents, and too many are often redirected outside the region, leaving the 48 miles of land border and 12 miles of shoreline ill-protected.

"The numbers are not sufficient if you're serious about the border," said Champagne, the district attorney. "When they have full strength, I think on the land border they do a fairly good job."

And Border Patrol agents say jurisdiction issues need more attention.

"We could watch a vessel loaded with undocumented aliens, weapons, contraband, anything, and could attempt to stop it, but once it crosses that imaginary border line, there's nothing we can do," Ashlaw said. "We can attempt to call one of the dozen other law enforcement agencies that has jurisdiction but probably doesn't have a boat in the water when it's needed."

e-mail: lmichel@buffnews.com and plakamp@buffnews.com