CLUB CHATTER

Twang-bar king

The history of the electric guitar is littered with the work of journeymen who've assimilated the work of others and added their own remarks to the ongoing conversation. Then there are the innovators, the players who've broken new ground and pushed things forward: Beck, Clapton, Page, Gilmour, Townshend, Fripp, Montgomery, Martino, Metheny and so many more. Add to that list Adrian Belew.

Belew began altering the language of the electric guitar and suggesting new tonal and sonic possibilities during the late '70s, when he worked with David Bowie and Talking Heads, and through a solo career he carried on concurrently. But it is his work with King Crimson that found Belew's art fully flourishing, as he brought his estimable bag of tricks -- pinched harmonics, animal-like squeals, serious vibrato-arm manipulation, and a lyrical melodic bent -- to Crimson's already well-fortified table.

With Crimson, beginning with the '80s lineup featuring Robert Fripp, Tony Levin and Bill Bruford, Belew truly blossomed as both singer and songwriter. The band was playing a bold new form of progressive rock, and Belew brought to it a Beatles-ish sense of melody, a stunning tenor voice, and an ability to mesh with Fripp in startling twin-guitar polyphony. That lineup made four flawless records.

Crimson remains an ongoing concern for Belew, as he, Fripp, Pat Mastolotto and Trey Gunn continue to refine their ambitious ethic. But in between all of this work, Belew has pursued his solo career, which has found him releasing a number of classic long-players, including the career-defining "Here" and its predecessor, "Inner Revolution." Over the past few years, Belew has released the trio of albums "Side One," "Side Two" and "Side Three." All revel in the blend of brainy creativity, out-of-left-field histrionics, and consummate songwriting that are Belew's stock in trade. And all are marked by guitar playing that knows virtually no peer.

Belew will perform tracks from these three albums, and from throughout his career, when he stops by the Buffalo Icon, 391 Ellicott St., at 7 tonight. Tickets are $27 and can be found at the Icon box office or through www.tickets.com.

***

Gig picks

Marty Casey, of "Rockstar: INXS" fame, plays the Showplace Theatre, 1063 Grant St., at 7 tonight. Tickets are $15, and can be found at the Showplace box office or through Ticketmaster outlets.

Reel Big Fish, MXPX, Streetlight Manifesto, Transition and Whole Wheat Bread play the Buffalo Icon, 391 Ellicott St., at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 advance, $23 day of show, and can be found at the Icon box office or through www.tickets.com.

Bullet for My Valentine plays the Town Ballroom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 day of show, through the Town Ballroom box office or www.tickets.com.

The Lake. 107.7 FM, presents a benefit for the Music Is Art Foundation in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St., beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. Dee Adams, Kari Czubinski, Steve Roth, Mombra and Chris Squire are scheduled to appear.

e-mail: jmiers@buffnews.com