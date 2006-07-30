Western scholastic teams hold serve Men extend streak to 11 straight Games; women sweep to fifth in a row

Tom Klein has a message for whoever makes the 2007 Western men's scholastic volleyball team:

"Good luck, have fun, and don't blow it for us."

Eden's Klein and this year's team did their part, winning Western's 11th straight gold medal Saturday at Roberts Wesleyan's Voller Athletic Center. As it did throughout the tournament, Western dominated the final, sweeping Long Island, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19, and celebrated by holding each index finger up to signify No. 11.

The 11 straight golds is the second-longest team gold streak in Games history, second only to Western's synchronized swimming team, which will try to win gold for the 29th time in these 29th Games today.

The women's scholastic team maintained a streak of its own, winning its fifth straight gold medal by sweeping Central, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.

The men's scholastic volleyball team's streak is a burden that motivates whomever plays for Western.

"Our mentality coming in was to win, but we were also thinking, 'What happens if we broke the streak? How bad would we feel?' " said Klein, who also played on last year's team. "It's not about winning anymore, it's just so we don't lose. It's kind of weird to say, but that's how we were really thinking about it."

Western didn't just avoid defeat -- it established itself as a deserving favorite for the gold by going 19-0 in games for the tournament.

In the final, hitters like Canisius High's Nicholas Johnson (Buffalo), Eden's Joseph Norton, Hilton's Cal Palumbo, Churchville's Steve Hughson and Hamburg's Jonathan Meyer, Brian Charles and Patrick Abulone continually crushed the ball off of sets from Rochester's Steve Bowers, Eden's Jake Waszak and Klein.

"This might be the most balanced team that we've ever fielded," said coach Tom Weislo, coaching in his seventh Games. "All 10 guys could play at a really high level, and all guys played very well throughout the whole tournament."

In last year's gold medal match, Long Island came out of the loser's bracket to force a one-game playoff with Western. The Western players and coaches said that wasn't talked about this year, and they didn't need any reminders. This year, Long Island hung around in each game but was simply overpowered.

Johnson had a tremendous airborne spike to finish the first game. Hughson's jump serves highlighted the last three points in the second game. Western flashed its defense in the third game, with Meyer blocking a Long Island spike attempt and later unleashing a spike that bounced high off the floor.

"Our team was competitive and deeper than any other team here," said Johnson. "We just wanted to keep up the streak. Everybody stepped up whenever they needed to."

The women's scholastic team dominated a Central team that had won a game off of Western in the preliminary round. Local members of the team were Lancaster's Lindsay Schlegel and Danielle Martzolf and Tonawanda's Kelsey Maving. The Western women's scholastic teams have made 24 straight Games gold medal matches.

The women's open team lost to New York City in a thrilling final highlighted by kills by North Tonawanda native Lindsay Matikosh and Buffalo's Katie Schrantz and gutty play by recent Starpoint graduate Allie Matters.

Western fought through the loser's bracket to earn a spot in the gold medal match against the two-time defending champions, which meant it needed to beat New York twice for the gold. Western won a five-game match with the city to force a one-game playoff, but New York City prevailed, 25-20, in the playoff. The silver returned Western to the medal list after missing out on a medal last year; Western had medaled in the three previous Games.

The men's open team, which had won four of the last five golds, lost in the first round of Saturday's playoffs. Western had earned a medal each year since at least 1992 (the Games record book does not include silver and bronze medals for years previous to 1992).

